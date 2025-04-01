Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Next Great Doubled-up sacai Nike Shoe Is a Wild Crossover Sneaker

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers

sacai and Nike's sneaker collaborations have evolved so much without really changing at all. The Japanese brand's Nike shoes are still brilliantly doubled-up in that genius sacai-hybrid kinda way, but sacai's sneaker models are getting more advanced.

Case in point: sacai's Nike Zegamadome sneaker collaboration.

First revealed by sneaker insiders in 2024 and then again in March, the sacai x Nike Zegamadome is merely the latest in a long line of hybrid sacai x Nike shoes.

Most people have forgotten — or never knew about — sacai's Nike Air Max shoes, the duo's first footwear drop, but they naturally pale in comparison to the two-in-one sacai x Nike Blazers and LDWaffle shoes that came later. These sneakers were a brilliantly bombastic blend of color and detail and destined to go viral when they debuted in a pre-pandemic age.

But ever since it gently phased the LDWaffle and Blazers out of its collaborative rotations, sacai has gotten more out-there with its Nike offerings.

Think of newfound focus on sacai x nike hybrid clothes and the Magmascape shoes released in 2023, which feel especially like a predecessor to its Zegamadome.

While the Magmascape was a more overt retooling of a Nike ACG classic, sacai's Zegamadome is a much weirder retooling of the Nike Lava Dome trek shoe, this time fusing it with the Zegama Trail 2 running sneaker to create a truly oddball shoe.

You can see that the Lava Dome's thick rubber toebox remains intact, while its Vibram sole only partially remains having been interrupted by the Zegama's bouncy ZoomX outsole. Up top, a mixture of materials and Swooshes, though the coolest part is perhaps the lace toggle that allows for easy fastening.

No sneaker design element supersedes effortless comfort.

And no Nike sneaker collaboration is better than anything that sacai's cooking up.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
