Salomon Trail Shoes Crossed Over to Culture. Salomon Snow Gear Is up Next (EXCLUSIVE)

You know those nifty bindings that release your foot from skis or a snowboard during a fall? Salomon invented those. For almost half a decade before the French outdoor brand ever made a shoe, let alone the stylish trail running sneakers it's now synonymous with in streetwear circles, Salomon was exclusively known as the maker of these bindings.

That’s because Salomon is first and foremost a ski and snowboard brand. Not that you’d know it based on the brand’s widespread proliferation on the shelves of fashion boutiques worldwide. But Slam Jam, one of those many boutiques and a regular Salomon collaborator, is getting back to the brand’s roots, unveiled exclusively here by Highsnobiety.

Salomon and Slam Jam have created a wide-ranging snowboard collection that’s their most substantial collaboration yet, going far beyond the one-off sneakers they’ve previously produced.

The duo’s comprehensive co-branded selection, which releases on December 4, has all the makings of a snowboarding starter pack.

Slam Jam 1 / 12

That means wearables like a waterproof reflective ski jacket, loose shell pants, snowboard boots, a helmet, and goggles, all decorated with graphics that are a little Y2K alien, a little Y2K gaming. Very Y2K.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

To ride, there’s a matching Slam Jam x Salomon snowboard.

This is the engineered ski gear Salomon already specializes in made edgy by Slam Jam, a Milanese streetwear institution.

In that sense, it’s a similar setup to the yearly Stüssy x Mountain Hardwear collections and last year’s Palace x Oakley drop, regular snow gear with added steeze.

And what could be more modern Salomon than that?

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.