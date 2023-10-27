Slam Jam's New Salomons Come With an Important Message

Brand: Slam Jam x Salomon

Model: XT-QUEST

Release Date: November 2

Price: $225

Buy: Slam Jam

Editor’s Notes: Slam Jam and Salomon’s collaborative endeavors are continuing for Fall/Winter 2023 by way of a metallic XT-QUEST sneaker.

Slam Jam / Salomon

The duo, who first teamed up last year to release the Slam Jam x Salomon XT-4 Strata, have drawn inspiration from the rough mix of sharp yet dusty colors of the desert to take on the latter’s lesser-known XT-QUEST silhouette, in a collaborative attempt to shed light on current climate concerns.

1 / 2 Slam Jam / Salomon

Highlighting the importance of a continued dialogue between mankind and mother nature, such is the torrid state of our planet, Slam Jam and Salomon spotlight the beauty of landscapes within the XT-QUEST’s colorway.

From the magnetic stratification of the volcano portrayed on the bi-color sensifit to the spiritual journey represented by deserts on the color gradient, Slam Jam and Salomon’s sneaker is as important as it is beautiful.

This release comes off the back of Slam Jam's enigmatic New Balance 991 preview earlier this month.

Of course, a sneaker is a sneaker whether it has a message or not. And while Slam Jam and Salomon’s memo is of the utmost importance and their joint venture is remarkably impressive, their XT-QUEST and its metallic-looking aesthetic is perhaps equally so.