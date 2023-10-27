Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Slam Jam's New Salomons Come With an Important Message

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Brand: Slam Jam x Salomon

Model: XT-QUEST

Release Date: November 2

Price: $225

Buy: Slam Jam

Editor’s Notes: Slam Jam and Salomon’s collaborative endeavors are continuing for Fall/Winter 2023 by way of a metallic XT-QUEST sneaker.

The duo, who first teamed up last year to release the Slam Jam x Salomon XT-4 Strata, have drawn inspiration from the rough mix of sharp yet dusty colors of the desert to take on the latter’s lesser-known XT-QUEST silhouette, in a collaborative attempt to shed light on current climate concerns.

1 / 2
Slam Jam / Salomon

Highlighting the importance of a continued dialogue between mankind and mother nature, such is the torrid state of our planet, Slam Jam and Salomon spotlight the beauty of landscapes within the XT-QUEST’s colorway.

From the magnetic stratification of the volcano portrayed on the bi-color sensifit to the spiritual journey represented by deserts on the color gradient, Slam Jam and Salomon’s sneaker is as important as it is beautiful.

This release comes off the back of Slam Jam's enigmatic New Balance 991 preview earlier this month.

Of course, a sneaker is a sneaker whether it has a message or not. And while Slam Jam and Salomon’s memo is of the utmost importance and their joint venture is remarkably impressive, their XT-QUEST and its metallic-looking aesthetic is perhaps equally so.

We Recommend
  • slam jam sale
    Our Favorite picks from The Slam Jam Sale
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    From NOCTA to Salomon, Shop this Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Style
  • mid-season sales
    The Best Mid-Season Sales Happening Right Now
    • Style
  • luxury fashion sites
    Here Are the Best Luxury Fashion Sites on the Net
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    MM6 Maison Margiela's Next Salomon Is a Mulified XT-4
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • air jordan 1 high brooklyn boot
    The Jordan 1 Is Going Through a Emo Phase
    • Sneakers
  • Joe Jonas is seen in New York wearing a dad cap, painted hoodie, Motorhead shorts & running sneakers with black socks
    Joe Jonas Is Dressing With Divorced Dad Energy
    • Style
  • Glossier You Perfume Bottle
    Is Glossier About to Release a New Fragrance?
    • Beauty
  • Meta Campania Collective
    The Many Faces of Meta Campania Collective, As Painted By Philippa Horan
    • Style
  • nocta nike basketball
    NOCTA x Nike Is Hitting the Court Again
    • Style
  • di'orr greenwood nike sb dunk high
    First Skate Decks, Now Di’orr Greenwood’s Designing Colorful Dunks
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023