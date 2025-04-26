Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
This “Trashed” Carhartt Jacket Is Really a Treasure

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Slam Jam is more than a store delivering the latest and greatest sneakers and streetwear goodies. It's a full-blown brand with its own in-house clothing and accessories, plus a long list of collaborations with coveted names like Stüssy and Carhartt WIP.

Oh yeah, Slam Jam and Carhartt WIP have another team-up en route, by the way.

Shop Carhartt WIP

The latest linkup is kind of special. Although Carhartt WIP is currently stocked on Slam Jam's website, it's been a while since the two really got together for a good ole collabo.

We were spoiled in 2015 with back-to-back drops from the pairing, including crisp denim collections and raw canvas workwear remakes. 2017 was also a good year for Slam Jam x Carhartt fans, as the brands delivered utilitarian gear inspired by gas station uniforms.

But don't fret, because Slam Jam and Carhartt are so back. The Italy-based label recently took to Instagram to provide a taste of its forthcoming collaboration with the workwear-inspired fashion brand. The big reveal included a thrashed take on the much-loved Carhartt WIP Active jacket.

The Active zip-up has seen a few nice makeovers in recent years, including the wild animalistic touch of Wacko Maria. Carhartt itself even flipped the script on its beloved jacket earlier this year, making it reversible and undeniably slick in buttery leather (puffer quilting for the flip side).

The Carhartt WIP piece is now getting the Slam Jam treatment, which means it has been "torn and trashed" to perfection. The collaborative Active jacket features deliberate distressing throughout, plus what looks like a faint bleached finish.

On the back of the hooded zip-up jacket, Slam Jam signs off on its latest collaboration with its signature phrase "Chaos is order."

After cooking up a chainmail jersey with its friends at Umbro, Slam Jam confirms its Carhartt WIP collab will be "out soon." Hopefully, "soon" means within the coming weeks.

It's unknown if there are more Slam Jam x Carhartt pieces to make it a full-fledged collection (it wouldn't be the first time). But here's what we do know: the brand is coming with the heat just in time for summer.

In addition to Carhartt, Slam Jam also hinted at a On collab, revealing a blurred-out shoe silhouette, it seems.

Zendaya campaign, too, Slam Jam? Alright, maybe I'm asking for too much, but a girl can dream.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
