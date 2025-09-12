A Salomon for Shepherds

For ten years, The Broken Arm has made Salomon's hardwearing shoes as visually stunning as they are high-performing. Whether that be fuzz-tastic military grade boots or recovery shoes made better by high-contrast stitching, The Broken Arm has a way of pushing Salomon's shapes into fresh terrain.

This style fluency has been put on display yet again, this time with a fur-dusted boot that puts normal trail shoes to shame. But, even more importantly, The Broken Arm's delicious fur-lined Pastoral hiking shoe marks the start of a new beginning for The Broken Arm and Salomon.

Where previous collaborations saw The Broken Arm borrow from existing Salomon silhouettes like the XA-Alpine or the Coverboot sneaker-clog, the Pastoral is a brand-new silhouette.

Now, of course, The Broken Arm's Pastoral does share similarities with existing hiking boots, Salomon's included. The raised collar and hardwearing outsole are all par for the typically rugged course. But that upper is something different.

Inspired by the "non-sedentary shepherd," The Broken Arm's boots wear fur detailing at the rear, which looks like sheep's wool sans curl.

These hairy touches personify The Broken Arm and Salomon’s union: Quirky upgrades that offer textural variance without impeding the shoe’s function. With that, though, the Pastoral is also a risk taker. Like, white trimming on a shoe made for the trails? Bold.

Available on The Broken Arm's website for $258, the Pastoral is an example of the Parisian label’s knack for bringing the freak up out of a Salomon shoe. Freak being the stylistic funk factor that takes a Salomon from sturdy to sublime.

