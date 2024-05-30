The Broken Arm Stitched-Up a Sexy Salomon Slip-On

Salomon's latest collaboration with The Broken Arm is a new slip-on shoe dubbed the Rx Travel 6.0.

It's the type of easy sneaker your orthopedist might order after hearing you complain too much about shin splints from marathon training. Well, if your orthopedist was up on the coolest new sneakers, that is.

This collaboration with Salomon and The Broken Arm is a part of Salomon's Rx sneaker line, which produces nothing but recovery shoes. That means the Rx Travel 6.0 designed for days when you're just taking it easy which, really, ought to be every day. Right?

The Broken Arm's Salomon Rx Travel 6.0 boasts a lightweight 3D mesh upper stitched with colorful thread and a Fuze Foam EVA midsole, which fills the only two checkboxes I'm looking for when it comes to comfy AF shoes.

But what I'm really digging about this Rx Travel 6.0 shoe (and the larger Rx line) is how these Salomons don't really look like Salomons.

I remember first being introduced to Salomon's Rx line through its footwear collaboration with Sandy Liang in April 2023.

While those pink XT-6 sneakers were stunning, I found Sandy Liang's take on the Salomon Rx Moc 3.0 to be the more intriguing footwear option. It was a subtler, weirder, and chiller GORP flex.

Since then, I've been paying more attention to Salomon collaborations centered on Rx models such as its genius take on Mary Jane shoe.

Salomon's RX MARIE JEANNE is just a perfect, tech-forward step into a post-sneaker world, whereas its floral collaboration with BEAMS last year was a tasteful take on grandma's favorite gardening shoes.

I'm not saying the XT-6 is played out. I'm just being honest. There are just so many Salomon XT-6 colorways and collaborations out there. It's like Nike Dunk fatigue and it doesn't necessarily do Salomon any favors that most of its collaborations center on the same model over and over again.

And, like how Crocs and Birkenstocks are classic go-to comfy shoes for hot summer days, it's about time we collectively try something new. Now the temperatures are warming up, it's time to really get comfy. We're talking about footwear that not only feels plush but is built with lightweight materials to let in the coolest summer breeze.

While I could go for another pair of foam Crocs or some Birkenstocks with a cork footbed, these Rx Travel 6.0s come out on June 20 and that sounds like the right time to change my prescription.