Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Salomon's New Coverboot Is Basically a Modern Clog

in SneakersWords By Tom Barker

The Broken Arm and Salomon, a collaboration that never fails to excite, are continuing their long-standing partnership with the release of a co-branded Coverboot.

Or, to quote the description given by Salomon, “a modern clog.”

The traditional wooden shoes of the Netherlands have been re-interpreted by footwear labels countless times — most notably by Crocs to create its signature foam slip-on shoes — and as you can expect, Salomon’s take on the clog forefronts functionality. 

The Salomon x The Broken Arm Coverboot is a re-interpretation of an overshoe initially created for cross-country skiing but often used by vineyard workers for protection and warmth, the shoe comes with custom packaging to honor the vineyard workers who wear the shoes. 

1 / 1
Salomon

Made to forefront protection, the laceless boot-cum-clog has a recycled sandwich mesh upper which is backed up with extra suede panels at the heel and at the toe. Meanwhile, it’s business as usual for Salomon on the sole unit, featuring a Contagrip outsole for grip. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Slip-on shoes aren't unfamiliar territory for Salomon, which has seen its recovery sandals become especially popular. But what sets these apart from the other lace-free footwear in its arsenal is the shape; the Coverboot has a distinctive boxy square toe (almost reminiscent of Balenciaga's Trooper Boot) that is unlike the sleek slip-ons we're used to seeing from the brand.

This is another Salomon collaboration for The Broken Arm to add to its long list and one thing we've noticed from their previous exploits is that they're not afraid of taking on a niche, lesser-known silhouette.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Broken Arm has previously created its own version of Salomon’s multi-activity Techamphibian model or mountain-specific XA-ALPINE — shoes that only those who really know their Salomons are familiar with.

Now, it is once again ignoring the French alpine brand’s ever-popular XT-6 and XT-4 models for something more obscure: a slip-on cross-country skiing overshoe turned contemporary clog. 

Shop Salomon sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6 GTX
Salomon
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
XA Pro 3D
Salomon
$140
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6 Expanse
Salomon
$165
We Recommend
  • Lacoste x HS main
    Lacoste, Martine Rose & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • Nike SB x Powerpuff Girls Blossom
    Pretty in Pink: The Best of Pink Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • best sneakers of the year
    The Best Sneakers of 2024... So Far
    • Sneakers
  • ROA sneakers
    Your Feet Will Thank You for These Winter-Ready Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • black sneakers
    15 Black Sneakers for Any Rotation
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • models wear Stanley cup-themed clothing
    Virality Came For Stanley Cups — Are Stanley Clothes Next? (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • salomon the broken arm
    Salomon's New Coverboot Is Basically a Modern Clog
    • Sneakers
  • HS05 Spring Lookbook Collection
    HS05 Is Remastering Wardrobe Essentials
    • Style
  • Timberland +81 3's SS24 collection lookbook
    Timberland Went Full ALD (& It Works)
    • Style
  • travis scott jumpman jack release
    Travis Scott's Signature Jordan Shoe Is Finally Here, Thanks to a Wild Launch
    • Sneakers
  • miu miu's spring/summer 2024 boat shoes
    It's Finally Time to Redeem the Boat Shoe
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024