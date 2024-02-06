Salomon's New Coverboot Is Basically a Modern Clog

The Broken Arm and Salomon, a collaboration that never fails to excite, are continuing their long-standing partnership with the release of a co-branded Coverboot.

Or, to quote the description given by Salomon, “a modern clog.”

The traditional wooden shoes of the Netherlands have been re-interpreted by footwear labels countless times — most notably by Crocs to create its signature foam slip-on shoes — and as you can expect, Salomon’s take on the clog forefronts functionality.

The Salomon x The Broken Arm Coverboot is a re-interpretation of an overshoe initially created for cross-country skiing but often used by vineyard workers for protection and warmth, the shoe comes with custom packaging to honor the vineyard workers who wear the shoes.

Made to forefront protection, the laceless boot-cum-clog has a recycled sandwich mesh upper which is backed up with extra suede panels at the heel and at the toe. Meanwhile, it’s business as usual for Salomon on the sole unit, featuring a Contagrip outsole for grip.

Slip-on shoes aren't unfamiliar territory for Salomon, which has seen its recovery sandals become especially popular. But what sets these apart from the other lace-free footwear in its arsenal is the shape; the Coverboot has a distinctive boxy square toe (almost reminiscent of Balenciaga's Trooper Boot) that is unlike the sleek slip-ons we're used to seeing from the brand.

This is another Salomon collaboration for The Broken Arm to add to its long list and one thing we've noticed from their previous exploits is that they're not afraid of taking on a niche, lesser-known silhouette.

The Broken Arm has previously created its own version of Salomon’s multi-activity Techamphibian model or mountain-specific XA-ALPINE — shoes that only those who really know their Salomons are familiar with.

Now, it is once again ignoring the French alpine brand’s ever-popular XT-6 and XT-4 models for something more obscure: a slip-on cross-country skiing overshoe turned contemporary clog.