HOKA's Techy Trail Shoe Has Never Been More SATISFYing

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

When the brains behind HOKA and Satisfy team up, beauty ensues.

The two French outdoor brands partnered up again to bring new colors to the Satisfy x HOKA Mafate Speed 4 Lite STSFY. The shoe is a take on HOKA's Mafate Speed 4 trail running shoe, with a Satisfy-ing twist.

The trail shoe keeps the integrity of the OG HOKA footwear alive with a few updates courtesy of Satisfy. The model boasts a lightweight, transparent upper, two-part PROFLY midsole, durable ripstop nylon, and the most responsive HOKA foam underfoot. Whew.

Satisfy offers its HOKA shoes in clean, understated colorways, Coffee and Bone. Basically, you'll still be ready for the trails while looking a tad more stylish.

The Mafate Speed 4 Lite STSFY shoe advances the ongoing collaboration between HOKA and Satisfy. Before this shoe came about, the two created the Clifton LS SATISFY in similar colors. If it ain't broke, don't fix it, I suppose.

The Satisfy x HOKA Mafate Speed 4 Lite STSFY shoe will be available exclusively at Satisfy and Dover Street Market starting on November 14. Fans can also catch the collaboration at HOKA the following day, November 15.

Tara Larson
Freelance WriterTara Larson has over five years of experience writing about men’s and women’s fashion, shoes, entertainment, and lifestyle content.
