Highsnobiety
HOKA’s Chunky Sneakers Develop Extra Stealth

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

HOKA’s Stealth/Tech collection lives up to its name, delivering a duo of techy, stealthy-looking sneakers. 

The ultra-bulky Bondi 8 Caged and rugged Tecton X 2 models, developed for road running and trail running respectively, have both undergone aesthetic upgrades through new paint jobs. 

Shop HOKA’s Stealth/Tech Collection Here

Both shoes come in a brown-colored makeover with reflective detailing (although, the Tecton X 2 does include some hits of black on the sole and knitted upper). It’s a color execution not too dissimilar from HOKA’s recent SATISFY collaboration, arguably its best collaboration of the year and one that sold out immediately. 

If you weren’t able to get your hands on the Satisfy HOKA Mafate Speed 4 Lite in brown, these might be your next best option. 

hoka
1 / 9

More minimal than their technical running counterparts, with big hits of HOKA branding removed, this is a lifestyle-focused release. However, with features like propulsive carbon-fiber plates and ultra-lightweight foam, they’re embedded with many of HOKA’s cutting-edge innovations

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Days after the announcement of a wild, but similarly-brown-colored recovery shoe in collaboration with paria /FARZANEH, the HOKA Stealth/Tech collection is available now with the Bondi 8 Caged retailing for $165 and the Tecton X 2 costing $225.

Once again, HOKA takes its speed-oriented shoes and transforms them into chunked-up casual sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

If you want to wear HOKAs outside of running, there have never been more lifestyle-oriented options to choose from

