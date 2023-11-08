Sign up to never miss a drop
Satisfy Made HOKAs Too Good To Run In

in Sneakers

Let me be straight with you: I love the footwear masters at HOKA. Let me be straight with you again: I also love the running experts at Satisfy. So when I saw that the two brands I love were teaming up for two collaborative sneakers, I was shook. In a good way, of course.

Thing is, there's more. I don't only love both of these lovely French outdoors brands dearly, but I adore the Clifton LS sneaker, too. And, as you've probably guessed by now, that is exactly the shoe that the two have perfected for Fall/Winter 2023. Rejoice!

Equipped with everything you'd expect of a classic HOKA runner (a chunky midsole and a comfortable fabric upper), Satisfy's Clifton comes with the neat addition of a Salomon-esque toggle fastener in place of traditional laces.

Best of all, the colorways are classic Satisfy: crisp off-white for one shoe, delicious dark contrast for the other shoe. Hard to pick a favorite, really.

1 / 3
HOKA

As if that wasn't enough (I mean, it is), each shoe also houses waterproof panelling on the upper, which not only keeps your feet protected, but looks mega, too.

1 / 2
HOKA

The Satisfy x HOKA Clifton LS shoe, as it's officially titled, is said to be arriving in two pleasing colorways (black/brown/navy and white) come November 18 via Satisfy's web store.

HOKA, who last week dropped a Frankenstein’d Mafate Three2 with Nicole McLaughlin, has been on a roll with its sneaker collaborations of late.

Back in September the Annecy-based footwear specialists teamed up with BEAMS for an incredibly good version of the Tor Ultra, one month after Kyle Ng’s Brain Dead released a riff on HOKA’s slip-on Hopara shoe.

That all before sneaker retailer mita revamped its own Tor Ultra Lo sneaker as a part of an Japan-only exclusive.

As it goes, though, HOKA’s also getting things bang on when it comes to its inline sneaker releases, too.

After dropping a handful of its signature silhouettes in an autumnal "Celery Root" colorway in late September, HOKA unveiled a Suicoke-like mule, GORE-TEX-lined hiker boots, and even a revamped Clifton 9 shoe, itself rendered waterproof.

On the whole, though, all HOKA releases thus far pale into insignificance when compared to HOKA’s new Satisfy Clifton LS shoes, at least to me.

Because as a self-proclaimed HOKA head and Satisfy obsessive, I'll be all over these things. Thing is, I certainly won't be running in these sneakers. They're far too good looking for that.

  HOKA & Satisfy are teaming up for a collaborative take on the Clifton LS.
