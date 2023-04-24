Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Twitter's Going Crazy Over Skrillex, Fred Again, & Four Tet's Coachella Set

Written by Sam Cole in Culture

It finally happened. Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred Again. The Pangbourne House Mafia closed out Coachella week two.

Unfolding like a Hollywood raver scene, the trio helmed a monumental moment for dance music that will go down in history and offered an unforgettable night for everybody in attendance.

While Frank Ocean's canceled headline set remains a fresh wound for many that purchased tickets in the hopes of catching the artist's first live performance in six years, those that attended the first weekend were largely left disappointed.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

For those that stuck around for weekend two despite any hard feelings, the trio that's leading cross-genre dance music to the stars quickly absolved the Californian desert of negativity with a set that crossed each of the artist's extensive discographies, with a sprinkling of mind-splitters throughout.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

"Call Me Maybe?" Got it. Taylor Swift's "Love Story?" Absolutely. "Country Riddim?" Twice, obviously. Anyone that's caught one of his live shows knows, when Four Tet is in attendance, you're due to be caught off guard with some meme-worthy tracks that you love deep down.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Mix that with a healthy, serotonin-boosting dose of Fred Again's tracks that have pulled the industry into his orbit, as well as tracks from both of Skrillex's new albums, a few unreleased tracks from an additional two albums he's expected to drop this year, and you've got a set that many a calling Coachella's best of all time.

Thanks to Youtube's live stream of the event, fans across the world have locked in to share their reactions. It's fair to say Twitter is on fire – rightly so, as the PHM continues to trailblaze.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Salone del Mobile x HighsnobietyGraphic T-Shirt White
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Levi'sLMC Oversized Type II Trucker Jacket Dark Indigo
$285.00
Available in:
Sold out
Mizuno x BeamsWave Rider Beta Mojave Desert
$210.00
Available in:
40
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • In Bold "University Red," Nike's Slip-on Air Max Sneaker Wants Attention
  • Four Cult Classics, Four Limited-Edition Drops
  • Nike's Air Max Skate Shoe Already Went Silver, Now It's Going for Gold
  • How Prada Realized Enhypen’s Coachella-Sized Dreams of Cowboy Couture
  • A Grass Green Fred Perry Polo Shirt, Dyed With Actual Grass
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now