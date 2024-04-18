The Hairy Goodness of Doja Cat's Coachella 'Fits

Doja Cat wrapped up Coachella weekend one, closing out the first round of music fest thrills with arguably the best performance of Coachella 2024 (I understand we have another weekend to go, but my statement stands). Headlining Sunday evening's lineup, Miss Cat — the event's first headlining female rapper— graced the stage with her infectiously creative presence and a series of unforgettable 'fits.

Indeed, Doja Cat let her hair down for Coachella and turned it into performance outfits. Down in the valley, the Scarlet artist immediately grabbed attention in a seriously hairy outfit, which included a mesh bodysuit sprouting these long platinum blonde hair strands. She also had the lengthy inches to match upon her head.

As Doja Cat's dancers — outfitted in "hair" ghillie suits — moved wildly with her on stage, the moment became a weirdly pleasing sea of bouncy blonde hair.

We have Charlie Le Mindu to thank for Doja's hairy-good outfits, which, by the way, were made out of human hair, as Doja Cat's stylist Brett Alan Nelson confirmed on his Instagram.

Doja Cat would later shave off her floor-length tresses — seriously, she cut it off in the middle of the set – and return to form with her now-signature short-short 'do. And the looks only continued.

In addition to a custom Off-White™ ensemble, Doja Cat served up stylish goodness in fluffy Entire Studios bikini sets and Natasha Zinko corseted matching pieces.

Doja Cat's accessories were also quite good, from her wonderfully furry Timberland boots to the huge hater-blocking Gucci shades.

If we've learned anything about Doja Cat — besides the fact she was bound to be a star since her first "moo" — it's that she's always been a risk taker, whether sound or style. With her daring fashion choices, Doja has cemented herself as couture week royalty and a red carpet must-see.

Coachella — I mean — Doja Cat-chella is but another chapter to add to her stylish book. I'd buy that book, by the way.