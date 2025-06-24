Slam Jam & On Sharpen up a Chunky Runner

The distinct worlds of On and Slam Jam have collided. The result? A sleek “Sharpdust” edition of the chunky Cloudflow 5 sneaker.

This shoe marks the first time the Swiss performance brand has partnered with Slam Jam, a collaboration-happy Italian streetwear institution, and the outcome feels more like a design philosophy than just a sneaker.

Dubbed “Sharpdust,” a term coined by Slam Jam to evoke the tension between chaos and control, the shoe blends utility and style in signature Slam Jam fashion.

Utilizing the new Cloudflow 5 silhouette, the sneaker goes from an earthy, almost muddy brown into jet black across its upper. It mimics the kind of wear-and-tear patina most shoes take months to earn, but here, it’s baked in from the jump.

The transparent cage along the midsole reveals On’s hallmark performance tech, while Slam Jam’s logo and “1989” birth year are subtly embedded on opposite sides of the shoe.

Available now on the Slam Jam website, the collaboration was celebrated with a multi-sensory event at Spazio Maiocchi in Milan.

Moody visuals, spatial sound, and kinetic energy all featured. As did On’s newest streetwear partnership, of course.

