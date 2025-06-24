Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Slam Jam & On Sharpen up a Chunky Runner

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

The distinct worlds of On and Slam Jam have collided. The result? A sleek “Sharpdust” edition of the chunky Cloudflow 5 sneaker. 

This shoe marks the first time the Swiss performance brand has partnered with Slam Jam, a collaboration-happy Italian streetwear institution, and the outcome feels more like a design philosophy than just a sneaker.

Buy Slam Jam x On Cloudflow 5

Dubbed “Sharpdust,” a term coined by Slam Jam to evoke the tension between chaos and control, the shoe blends utility and style in signature Slam Jam fashion. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Utilizing the new Cloudflow 5 silhouette, the sneaker goes from an earthy, almost muddy brown into jet black across its upper. It mimics the kind of wear-and-tear patina most shoes take months to earn, but here, it’s baked in from the jump. 

On
1 / 4

The transparent cage along the midsole reveals On’s hallmark performance tech, while Slam Jam’s logo and “1989” birth year are subtly embedded on opposite sides of the shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Available now on the Slam Jam website, the collaboration was celebrated with a multi-sensory event at Spazio Maiocchi in Milan.

Moody visuals, spatial sound, and kinetic energy all featured. As did On’s newest streetwear partnership, of course. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Issey Miyake Homme PlisséMC May Blouson
$830.00
Available in:
234
ParabootMichael Marche
$525.00
Available in:
41424344
COMME des GARÇONS HOMMECrinkle Finish Shirt
$425.00
Available in:
SL

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Return of Nike's Most Classic (& Fruity) Jordan 5 Sneaker
  • Nike's Wildly Breezy Jordan Sneaker Is Also Part...Techy Runner?
  • On's Comfiest Runners Went From Sporty Senior to Streetwear Swag
  • This “Trashed” Carhartt Jacket Is Really a Treasure
  • adidas' Insanely Chunk-ful Runner Sneaker Gets Mule-fied
What To Read Next
  • These Grungy Nike Air Force 1s Are Pure Dystopian Drip
  • First Look: AURALEE's Exquisitely Elderly New Balance
  • First Look: 424's Punk Porsche Paradise
  • In "Bred," Nike's Oldest Running Shoe Is Extra Legendary
  • Jack Harlow, Endrick & an Undersung New Balance Classic (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Slam Jam & On Sharpen up a Chunky Runner
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now