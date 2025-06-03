On's Comfiest Runners Went From Sporty Senior to Streetwear Swag

On Running's elderly shoes are about to get a slick makeover, thanks to the luxury streetwear connoisseurs over at Slam Jam.

The Italian retailer has remixed one of On’s classically chunky running sneakers — what appears to be one of On's Cloudmonster shoes, to be specific — into something surprisingly classy.

It helps when you make an otherwise function-first shoe all-black, something that the Swiss sportswear brand has done itself before, albeit with mixed results.

Odd couple? Perhaps. But oh, what a welcome one, too!

En revue of Slam Jam's previous team-ups à la Carhartt, Salomon, or Our Legacy, there's no doubt that this On crossover gig's in good hands.

Alongside other collaborative gear with famous names like PUMA and New Era, the On Running collaboration was first revealed on Instagram in late May.

This isn't On's first foray into fashion though, lest we forget its ongoing LOEWE collab or its notoriously well-dressed ambassadors FKA twigs and Zendaya.

And considering its recent, suspiciously stylish Roger Federer release, the evidence that speaks for On's seizure of the fashion-forward but still-casual footwear market is only further accumulating.

Because despite the inclusion of all of On's signature traits, the tennis star's latest guest design felt more sneaker than high performance sport shoe. In a good way.

So, all signs suggest Slam Jam's street(-wear) cred will rub off on the specially cushioned "Cloud"-something kicks, and alleviate any last haters’ concerns over On's viability as makers of footwear that is both functional and fashionable.

