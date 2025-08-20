Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

From ASICS to adidas, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family releases, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what's arriving on shop floors this week.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This week’s selection sees new chapters arrive for long-established collaborations — Nike x Nigel Sylvester and adidas Originals x Liam Gallagher Achille Spezial — as well as the arrival of yet another Converse 1908 Jogger by Tyler, The Creator.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

Nike x Cav Empt Air Max Dn8 SP

shop here

Release Date: August 22 via Cav Empt, August 27 via Nike SNKRS

Editor's Notes: Remember those glitchy Nike x Cav Empt Air Max 95s released over half a decade ago? Well, they just got upgraded. The cyber-infused graphic treatment remains similar, but now it's printed onto Nike's new, highly advanced Air Max.

New Balance 2010

shop here
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Release Date: August 20

Editor's Notes: The New Balance 2010 is a newly launched model, but it intentionally doesn’t look like it. 

Bringing together various features of various fan-favorite 2000s sneakers, this shoe’s almost a collage of New Balance’s past. And for this release, it comes packaged in a clean beige color scheme intercepted by dark grey panels. 

Pharrell x adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish

shop here

Release Date: August 23

Editor's Notes: Pharrell’s wearable jellyfish has arrived. After wearing this shoe incessantly for the past year, the Louis Vuitton Men’s creative director finally releases his extremely oversized, jellyfish-themed adidas sneaker.

But this being Pharrell, a creative who always has at least a few projects on the go, this is more than just a sneaker release. The Jellyfish shoe releases in tandem with a new Pharrell project, a creative agency titled VIRGINIA. Honestly, does this guy ever rest?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Salomon XT-Whisper Void

shop here

Release Date: August 20

Editor's Notes: Contrary to its name, this Salomon sneaker is anything but quiet. The XT-Whisper, a recently revived trail shoe from Salomon’s archives, becomes the XT-Whisper Void through the addition of techy no-sew overlays with an iridescent effect.

ASICS x SHUSHU/TONG GEL-KINETIC FLUENT

shop here

Release Date: August 23

Editor's Notes: Thanks to Shanghai-based brand SHUSHU/TONG, ASICS’ chunky athletic shoe is thrillingly frilly. An otherwise techy-looking sneaker gets graced with some playful softness.

Nike Air Jordan 1 "Shattered Backboard"

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
shop here

Release Date: August 21

Editor's Notes: 10 years after it first dropped, and 40 years after the release of the first-ever Jordan 1, the storied "shattered backboard" sneaker returns. It's a handsome, retro shoe with a wild story.

HOKA x _J.L-A.L_ Mafate X

shop here

Release Date: August 22

Editor's Notes: London-based fashion label _J.L-A.L_ embraces the maximalist proportions of HOKA’s Mafate X trail shoe with this collaboration. However, it gives the sneaker a more minimalist look through muted colorways and knit fabrics.

That’s the tension that often defines _J.L-A.L_’s designs: The act of balancing techy functionality with a stylish refinement.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • From Nike to Salomon, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • From Oakley to New Balance, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • From Nike SB to HOKA, the Six Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • From adidas to ASICS, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • From Nike to Puma, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s “Wheat” Workwear Dunks Are Ready To Harvest
  • adidas’ New Skate Sneaker Is a VHS-Flavored ‘90s Dad Shoe 
  • New Balance’s Wildest Sneaker Finds Its Inner Animal
  • Vans’ Crazy Clog Is a Skate Shoe Gone Tesla Cybertruck
  • Nike’s Ridiculously Cute Air Jordan 1 Has Labubu Rizz
  • Performative, Not Performance, Skatewear
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now