From ASICS to adidas, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family releases, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what's arriving on shop floors this week.

This week’s selection sees new chapters arrive for long-established collaborations — Nike x Nigel Sylvester and adidas Originals x Liam Gallagher Achille Spezial — as well as the arrival of yet another Converse 1908 Jogger by Tyler, The Creator.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

Nike x Cav Empt Air Max Dn8 SP

Nike

Release Date: August 22 via Cav Empt, August 27 via Nike SNKRS

Editor's Notes: Remember those glitchy Nike x Cav Empt Air Max 95s released over half a decade ago? Well, they just got upgraded. The cyber-infused graphic treatment remains similar, but now it's printed onto Nike's new, highly advanced Air Max.

New Balance 2010

New Balance

Release Date: August 20

Editor's Notes: The New Balance 2010 is a newly launched model, but it intentionally doesn’t look like it.

Bringing together various features of various fan-favorite 2000s sneakers, this shoe’s almost a collage of New Balance’s past. And for this release, it comes packaged in a clean beige color scheme intercepted by dark grey panels.

Pharrell x adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish

adidas

Release Date: August 23

Editor's Notes: Pharrell’s wearable jellyfish has arrived. After wearing this shoe incessantly for the past year, the Louis Vuitton Men’s creative director finally releases his extremely oversized, jellyfish-themed adidas sneaker.

But this being Pharrell, a creative who always has at least a few projects on the go, this is more than just a sneaker release. The Jellyfish shoe releases in tandem with a new Pharrell project, a creative agency titled VIRGINIA. Honestly, does this guy ever rest?

Salomon XT-Whisper Void

Highsnobiety

Release Date: August 20

Editor's Notes: Contrary to its name, this Salomon sneaker is anything but quiet. The XT-Whisper, a recently revived trail shoe from Salomon’s archives, becomes the XT-Whisper Void through the addition of techy no-sew overlays with an iridescent effect.

ASICS x SHUSHU/TONG GEL-KINETIC FLUENT

ASICS

Release Date: August 23

Editor's Notes: Thanks to Shanghai-based brand SHUSHU/TONG, ASICS’ chunky athletic shoe is thrillingly frilly. An otherwise techy-looking sneaker gets graced with some playful softness.

Nike Air Jordan 1 "Shattered Backboard"

Nike

Release Date: August 21

Editor's Notes: 10 years after it first dropped, and 40 years after the release of the first-ever Jordan 1, the storied "shattered backboard" sneaker returns. It's a handsome, retro shoe with a wild story.

HOKA x _J.L-A.L_ Mafate X

Highsnobiety

Release Date: August 22

Editor's Notes: London-based fashion label _J.L-A.L_ embraces the maximalist proportions of HOKA’s Mafate X trail shoe with this collaboration. However, it gives the sneaker a more minimalist look through muted colorways and knit fabrics.

That’s the tension that often defines _J.L-A.L_’s designs: The act of balancing techy functionality with a stylish refinement.

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.