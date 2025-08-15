Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Cav Empt's Hi-Tech Air Max Is Pixel-Perfect

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
Nike
It’s been six years since Nike and Cav Empt joined forces to launch an all-over printed Air Max sneaker. And the duo has decided now is the time for an upgrade.

Nike and the Tokyo streetwear label are reuniting for Fall 2025, delivering a three-pack of Air Max DN8 sneakers.

The chaotic camo graphic approach is much the same as their original collaboration, but this time it’s utilized on Nike’s newly-launched, most advanced Air Max. 

The Nike x Cav Empt DN8 is built on a full-length Dynamic Air unit with two sets of dual-pressure tubes, which basically means bounce and comfort levels are through the roof. 

Cav Empt’s design touch comes by treating the tech-heavy runner as its digital playground, layering atop a glitchy camo print reminiscent of old RPG video games. It definitely ensures you won’t blend in anywhere, ironic for a “camo” shoe.

Founded in 2011 by trio Sk8thing, Toby Feltwell, and Hishiyama Yutaka, Cav Empt’s aesthetic is built around cyberpunk, ‘90s internet art, and visual glitch theory. All those things by the Japanese brand are clear to see on this new sneaker.

Elsewhere, the DN8’s upper mixes mesh and synthetic overlays, with a reinforced heel clip for stability, and the sole is still all about Nike’s Air Max signature cushioning tech. Co-branded tongue badges add that collector’s touch.

Retailing at $200, dropping via Cav Empt’s and Nike’s website later this year, this is digital-age contemporary streetwear meeting next-gen Nike tech, and the future looks pixel-perfect.

