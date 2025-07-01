From Nike to ASICS, the Six Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

This week’s selection sees new chapters arrive for long-established collaborations — such as ASICS x JJJJound — as well as the release of stylish trail-ready sneakers from HOKA, Nike ACG, and Salomon.

End. x Y-3 A3 Control Sneaker

END.

Release Date: July 4

Editor's Notes: A bulky adidas runner, the A3 Control featured first-of-its-kind, cutting-edge cushioning when it was debuted in the early 2000s. Now, thanks to Y-3, it's a luxurious everyday sneaker built from premium leather and cashmere suede upper.

This limited-edition collaboration arrives in honor of British retailer END.'s 20th birthday, its silver-hued upper drawing inspiration from an Emerald gemstone.

Salomon Advanced x Jeong Li XA Pro 3D

footdistrict

Release Date: July 3

Editor's Notes: On this sneaker, South Korean design studio Jeong Li's refined breed of technical wear combines with Salomon's rugged XA Pro 3D model.

ASICS x JJJJound Quantum 360 AMP

END.

Release Date: July 3

Editor's Notes: This is JJJJound and ASICS' most uncomplicated design yet. And for a master of minimalism like JJJJound, that's really saying something.

Nike ACG Phassad

Nike

Release Date: July 2

Editor's Notes: Inspired by tent flaps, Nike's outdoorsy ACG Phassad sneaker features a shroud that covers the laces. It means this rough-and-ready hiker gets extra protection (and an extra clean look).

Merrell x Côte et Ciel Hut Moc 2 1TRL

merrell

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: Merrell is no stranger to weird and wonderful slip-on shoes. However, this pair of fabric slippers built with a thick outdoorsy sole is a true anomaly.

HOKA Mafate Speed 4 Lite TS sneaker

END.

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: HOKA's lightweight casual sneaker, the Mafate Speed 4 Lite, was launched through one of the biggest collaborations of last year. Now, the trail brand is slowly experimenting with the shoe.

A white base with a polkadot pattern is a noted change in aesthetics for the crossover sneaker.

