Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Merrell 1TRL's Hydro Runner Is the Master of Versatility

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

I know I go on about it alot, but versatility is key when I’m scouting out a new pair of shoes. Whether I’m taking the bins out, taking the dog for a walk, or having a quick pint, I want a pair of shoes qualified to be with me every step of the way.

One of the most well-equipped silhouettes recently has been Merrell’s much-coveted Hydro Moc, an amphibious slip-on designed to be worn post activity: that means comfort, recovery and, most importantly, versatility.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

While I’m not bored of the Hydro Moc by any stretch of my imagination, I am always on the lookout for an update, which is exactly what Merrell 1TRL – the brand’s premium line – has delivered with its new Hydro Runner.

Described by Merrell 1TRL as the “next chapter model” of the Hydro Moc, the Hydro Runner combines the relaxation of a classic sandal, with a breathable mesh layer, and the soles of a pair of trail runners.

If that doesn’t say (or maybe even scream) versatility, then I don’t know what does.

Merrell 1TRL
1 / 6

Alongside the Hydro Runner, Merrell 1TRL is also introducing new-look Moab Speed GORE-TEX, and the Shoreline Luxe, an updated take on an archival silhouette.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The collection also features the MTL Long Sky, which was the silhouette of focus for a collaboration with Adsum earlier this year that combined a combination of innovative trail running tech, with the unmistakable aesthetics of the New York-based label.

If Merrell 1TRL’s latest collection tells us anything, it’s that: whatever you’re looking for from a pair of shoes, it probably has the answer.

Shop our favorite Merrell

Sold out
MerrellHydro Slide Black/Grey
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
MerrellCatalyst Pro Earth
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
MerrellHydro Moc Herb
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas Unearths a Super Slick, Breezy Runner from the Disco Era
  • The Street's New Quietly Killer Runner, Cooked up by Nike
  • adidas' Insanely Chunk-ful Runner Sneaker Gets Mule-fied
  • Even Merrell’s Hiking Clog Wears Woven a Bottega Weave
  • Aryna Sabalenka’s Tennis Secret? A Speedy Serve and Nike Swoosh
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now