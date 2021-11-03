The Force Is Strong with This Snow Peak Kimono

Science-fiction has long inspired design. Blade Runner’s building-sized screens feel more real than ever 40 years on. Dune just set the tone for the dystopian armored suits we hope to be sporting on Mars and The Matrix Resurrections looks set to renew our love of sleek, all-black leather ensembles. Oddly enough, one of the most loved sci-fi flicks of all time, Star Wars, doesn’t regularly enter the style conversation. Until now. The Snow Peak Outdoor Kimono is giving us big Obi-Wan Kenobi energy.

Snow Peak is defined by its penchant for combining classic Japanese silhouettes with cutting-edge fabric technology and production. Merging these two disparate worlds has given the label a unique aesthetic as well as ensuring that every season features some standout, eye-catching pieces. This season, that eye-catcher has to be the Outdoor Kimono.

The neutral kimono is cut from stretchy nylon ripstop with a water-repellent treatment and features an Octa lining for warmth. Baggy sleeves complement the super-long body to cut an unmissable silhouette which is aided by an adjustable belt to the waist. If you’re looking for a throw-on staple for fall and winter, you might have just found it.

Shop the Snow Peak Outdoor Kimono below.

Snow Peak Outdoor Kimono 2L Octa $733 Buy at Slam Jam IT

