A Timberland GORE-TEX Boot Is Now Outdoor-Equipped, Down to the Carabiners

Timberland’s EuroHiker model, a sturdy boot with rubber lug outsoles and a padded collar, has stood the test of time thanks to its outdoorsy reliability. However, GRIP SWANY is kicking the shoe’s ruggedness up a notch. Never heard of it? More on the brand later.

For now, it's boot time. Decked out with hairy suede overlays and gold-colored lace hooks, the GRIP SWANY x Timberland boot features a waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX membrane lining its rugged upper.

And to make sure everyone knows the boots' technical capabilities, bold GORE-TEX branding is stamped on its heavy-duty mesh.

In line with having a leading manufacturer of waterproofing technologies on its side, GRIP SWANY's Timberland shoes come with a metal carabiner to conveniently hang the boots up with. All the better to dry them with, presumably.

Plus, of course, there are the usual bells and whistles that come with a Timberland boot, such as its cushioned and shock-absorbing EVA footbed.

GRIP SWANY has made an already well-built boot that bit more tough. (Plus, textured suede is always a nice touch on any shoe.)

Releasing on October 24, this collaboration is currently only available at select Asian retailers (such as atmos). Two American workwear brands collaborating on an Asia-exclusive shoe — strange, right?

Well, despite being founded in 1848 to create gloves for miners in America, GRIP SWANY is now headquartered in Japan, where it launches collaborations with the likes of White Mountaineering and Crocs. So, unfortunately, if you want to get your hands on a collaboration from these titans of American workwear, you’ll need to be in Asia or at least capable of international proxying.

Because why should all these great Japanese drops actually be Japan-only?