Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Timberland GORE-TEX Boot Is Now Outdoor-Equipped, Down to the Carabiners

Written by Tom Barker in Footwear

Timberland’s EuroHiker model, a sturdy boot with rubber lug outsoles and a padded collar, has stood the test of time thanks to its outdoorsy reliability. However, GRIP SWANY is kicking the shoe’s ruggedness up a notch. Never heard of it? More on the brand later.

For now, it's boot time. Decked out with hairy suede overlays and gold-colored lace hooks, the GRIP SWANY x Timberland boot features a waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX membrane lining its rugged upper.

Shop Timberland
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And to make sure everyone knows the boots' technical capabilities, bold GORE-TEX branding is stamped on its heavy-duty mesh.

In line with having a leading manufacturer of waterproofing technologies on its side, GRIP SWANY's Timberland shoes come with a metal carabiner to conveniently hang the boots up with. All the better to dry them with, presumably.

Plus, of course, there are the usual bells and whistles that come with a Timberland boot, such as its cushioned and shock-absorbing EVA footbed. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

GRIP SWANY has made an already well-built boot that bit more tough. (Plus, textured suede is always a nice touch on any shoe.)

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Releasing on October 24, this collaboration is currently only available at select Asian retailers (such as atmos). Two American workwear brands collaborating on an Asia-exclusive shoe — strange, right?

Well, despite being founded in 1848 to create gloves for miners in America, GRIP SWANY is now headquartered in Japan, where it launches collaborations with the likes of White Mountaineering and Crocs. So, unfortunately, if you want to get your hands on a collaboration from these titans of American workwear, you’ll need to be in Asia or at least capable of international proxying.

atmos
1 / 4

Because why should all these great Japanese drops actually be Japan-only?

Shop Timberland Here

Shop More
TimberlandPremium 6 Inch Lace Up Waterproof Boot Wheat
$240.00
Available in:
Several sizes
TimberlandVibram Boat Shoe Light Beige Full Grain
$255.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
TimberlandField Boot Mid Lace Up Waterproof Boot Chocolate
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Second Helping of GORE-TEX x Aimé Leon Dore? Yes, Please
    • Style
  • How Do You Improve Nike’s Air Force 1? With GORE-TEX, Of Course
    • Sneakers
  • Around the World in Techwear: the Best Outdoor Clothing Brands You Need to Know
    • Style
  • Is HOKA’s GORE-TEX Hybrid Puffer Boot Its Coziest Sneaker Yet?
    • Sneakers
  • Merrell’s GORE-TEX Hybrid Boot Is an All-Terrain Beast
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Reebok's Wonderfully Weird Running Shoe Just Got Mule-fied
    • Sneakers
  • Can the Barn Jacket Boom Really Be Called a Trend?
    • Style
  • A Tribute to Rome: Valentino Presents 'Avant Les Débuts'
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Gird Your Loins: The Row Sample Sale Is Back
    • Style
  • Crocs Is Putting Dogs in Clogs
    • Style
  • Primal Instincts? Cue the Season's Best Leathers, (Faux-)Furs, & Wools
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now