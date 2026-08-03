Even When It’s Doing Nothing, Nike’s Skate-Ready Tennis Sneaker Looks Good

Nike SB's Zoom Tennis Classic is so back. It already got off a few bold outfits earlier this season. Now, it's going back to the basics.

The newest pairs arrive with black suede uppers, plus a leather Swoosh, thick soles, and other branding moments in crisp white. And that's all, folks.

Clean. Simple. Done.

The Tennis Classic already makes being a skate shoe look easy, having made the transition into the world of shredding so effortlessly. All Nike did was add in some extra padding and slightly thicker soles infused with its Air Zoom technology. Other than that, it let the Tennis Classic do its thing with its minimalist court-shoe aesthetic.

It's probably why the Zoom Tennis Classic nails simple colorways with ease. It's the model's specialty.

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Don't get me wrong. Nike SB's Tennis Classic has looked good in sweet pink colorways and even pleasing "Dark Pewter" options. There was also that one nice Rassvet collaboration and impressive "Club 58" release.

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Sometimes, though, a simple black-and-white skate shoe gets the job done, too.

Speaking of which, the Tennis Classic "Black/White" sneaker is now available on Premier's website for $95.

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