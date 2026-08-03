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Nike’s Miu Miu-Coded Jordan Sneaker Is Extra (in a Good Way)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

There's a lot going on with the next Air Jordan 3 sneaker.

Dubbed "Sport Renaissance," the newest Jordan 3 sneaker lands with creamy navy-colored leather uppers, scrunchie-style tongues, and colorful mismatched details. Specifically, one shoe features red accents while the other offers some lighter blue splashes.

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Red or blue pill? In the case of these Jordans, you got both in one release.

They're also laced up with two different kinds of shoelaces, making the signature Jordan model twice as fun. It also gives it a little bit of Miu Miu flavor.

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It instantly calls to mind the luxury brand's New Balance collaborations, which also kicked off the the craze of double-laced sneakers.

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Nike has even joined the fun, releasing an Air Force 1, Astrograbber, and Sprint Sister sneakers crafted with luxe materials and twice as many shoelaces. Now, Jordans are going "Miu Miu," too.

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And it won't be long for them. The Air Jordan 3 "Sport Renaissance" sneaker is scheduled to drop on August 15 on Nike's website and select stores for $205.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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