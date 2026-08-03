Nike’s Miu Miu-Coded Jordan Sneaker Is Extra (in a Good Way)

There's a lot going on with the next Air Jordan 3 sneaker.

Dubbed "Sport Renaissance," the newest Jordan 3 sneaker lands with creamy navy-colored leather uppers, scrunchie-style tongues, and colorful mismatched details. Specifically, one shoe features red accents while the other offers some lighter blue splashes.

Red or blue pill? In the case of these Jordans, you got both in one release.

They're also laced up with two different kinds of shoelaces, making the signature Jordan model twice as fun. It also gives it a little bit of Miu Miu flavor.

It instantly calls to mind the luxury brand's New Balance collaborations, which also kicked off the the craze of double-laced sneakers.

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Nike has even joined the fun, releasing an Air Force 1, Astrograbber, and Sprint Sister sneakers crafted with luxe materials and twice as many shoelaces. Now, Jordans are going "Miu Miu," too.

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And it won't be long for them. The Air Jordan 3 "Sport Renaissance" sneaker is scheduled to drop on August 15 on Nike's website and select stores for $205.

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