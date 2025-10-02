Camping Outside? Camping Inside

Snow Peak is best known for making camping gear look great but what if you just want to stake out your living room? In partnership with Wind And Sea, Japanese collaboration freaks who never turn down a good team-up, Snow Peak has created the ultimate indoor camping wardrobe.

It just so happens to work pretty well outdoors, too.

Wind And Sea was created in 2017 or so by Takashi Kumagai, a stylist and photographer who initially ran a store of the same name selling vintage goods. The thing about Wind And Sea is that, though it does have an in-house line of streetwear-leaning product, its specialty lies in collaborations.

This is as close to a spiritual successor to fragment design as anything else out there: Wind And Sea has partnered with everyone from Hysteric Glamour and Verdy to Parappa the Rapper and Mickey Mouse himself, yielding quite literally hundreds of collaborative products.

wind and sea 1 / 4

Wind And Sea's contribution to the clothes is minimal but its effect on the corresponding imagery is plainly impressive.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The lookbook for the Snow Peak x Wind And Sea collection is perhaps the best part of the partnership — the clothes are nice to be sure, but they're really just Snow Peak classics with Wind And Sea's typical all-caps branding. Sure, they'll sell out when they hit Wind And Sea's website in the coming weeks but they aren't the main event.

No, the real appeal is the excellent styling and photos that position the capsule as a modular selection of all-season indoor camping gear: no-brainer insulated shackets and sweats that need not be worn in winter to maximize enjoyment.

Camping indoors never looked quite so cool.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.