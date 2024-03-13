Snow Peak's First (!!) GORE-TEX Capsule Is the Real Deal

That fact that it’s taken until now for Snow Peak to release a GORE-TEX collection has absolutely floored me.

The Japanese brand has been a constant in the world of outerwear since it was founded by Yukio Yamai in 1958.

In that time, Snow Peak has transitioned from a primarily climbing-focused brand to the high-end label we know today, not least thanks to the ongoing "gorpcore" trend.

Despite the affiliation Snow Peak has always had with the great outdoors, it's taken the brand almost 65-years to release its first GORE-TEX collection (although GORE wasn’t actually invented until 1968, so we can forgive it a few years at least).

Anyways, Snow Peak’s debut GORE-TEX capsule is at last upon us and it’s everything you’d expect of the Japanese brand: technical garments that prioritize functionality and allow for a seamless (not literally) transition from urban to natural environments.

Made with 100% recycled polyester, Snow Peak’s GORE-TEX Rain Series is both waterproof and windproof and comprises everything from rain jackets, to pants, hats, and caps, each complete with seam sealing and, of course, waterproof zippers.

The fact that Snow Peak has gotten this far without dipping into the world of GORE-TEX is impressive in itself and a prime example of a brand doing things its own way, in its own time.