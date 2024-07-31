Finally, a Way to Wear Your Rarest Sonny Angels

Between getting Sonny Angel tattoos and accessorizing their phones with Sonny Angel cases, Sonny Angel fans are more than happy to wear their love for the cherubic figurines on their figurative sleeve.

Now, there's a new way to show your Sonny Angel pride. On Tuesday, the Japanese toy brand took to Instagram to tease the My Crew Bag, a tote bag featuring eight, Sonny Angel-sized slots. Each pocket is clear, so you can display your collection on the go — and swap out your Sonnys depending on your mood.

Previously, Sonny Angel sold carrying cases that fit three figurines at a time. But these cases weren't clear, which meant wearers couldn't show off their Sonnys to the public — which is kind of the point for some collectors.

Now, it seems the company is catching onto just how passionate the SonnyHive is. A few weeks ago, the brand launched its first sticker collection — a move that came 20 years after Sonny Angel launched.

Sonny Angel also seems to be turning its attention to collaborations. Earlier this month, it partnered with CASETiFY on a collection of phone accessories, marking Sonny Angel's first team-up on product outside of actual figurines.

With the My Crew Bag (which drops online on August 9), Sonny Angel may be hinting at a further expansion into non-figurine offerings — specifically, wearables.

Might we see Sonny Angel shoes? Shirts? Luxury fashion collaborations? The possibilities are endless.