Do You Love Your Sonny Angels Enough to Get Them Tattooed?

If you're a Sonny Angel collector, you're likely well-versed in the art of carrying around tiny dolls. The line of cherubic figurines, created in 2004 by Japanese toy manufacturer Toru Soeya, has enjoyed a surge in popularity over the last year, inspiring enthusiasts new and old to incorporate the dolls into their daily outfits.

As Buzzfeed News put it, Sonny Angels are Gen Z's emotional support animal — meaning they rarely remain behind the walls of a display case. Often, collectors repurpose them as keychains and bag charms, or simply tote them around like accessories.

Now, diehard Sonny Angel-heads are upping the ante by making their favorite figurines a permanent addition to their wardrobe. Translation: They're getting Sonny Angel tattoos.

Behind the trend is Leigh Archibald, a Brooklyn-based tattoo artist whose speciality is, in her words, "funny little dudes." Over the past year, Archibald (who goes by @inktrovert__ on Instagram) has inked many a Sonny Angel, making her the collector community's go-to tattoo artist.

Ahead, Highsnobiety chats with Archibald about her tattoo studio "for the girls," the rise of Sonny Angels, and her own collection (spoiler alert: she owns over 100).

LEIGH ARCHIBALD: My name is Leigh Archibald. My pronouns are she/they, and I'm 21.

HIGHSNOBIETY: So how did you first get into tattooing?

LA: It was a COVID hobby at first. I started in March of 2020 — I was 17 and about to turn 18. I'd wanted tattoos all my life but because of COVID, the shops were closed down. I was so bummed so I decided, you know what? I should just learn how to do it myself. I was going to Pratt at the time. I got a really, really crappy [tattoo] gun off of Amazon and started practicing on fake skin and on myself. A lot of my roommates and friends would ask me to practice on them. Slowly but surely, I was able to get better materials, level up a little bit, and build my business from scratch.

HS: Do you have your own studio, or do you do guest spots at different tattoo shops?

LA: I have my own studio space. It's in my apartment. I prefer a private studio over a public studio. I love curating a vibe — the thing that people love when they come into my studio is I have all my Sonny Angels on display. It's all very pink, very girly — very for the girls.

@inktrovert / Leigh Archibald

HS: Were you interested in art growing up?

LA: Yeah. I started seriously getting into art in middle school, when I found anime. But I've been interested in art since I was a little kid. My mom worked at a museum, so I've always been surrounded by art. Eventually I decided I wanted to go to art school.

HS: When did you start making Sonny Angel tattoos?

LA: It was around 2023. I love Sonny Angels — I have Sonny Angel [nail art] and everything. Once they started to gain a lot of popularity I was like, 'I should put these on my flash.' I kept hearing people say, 'Oh, I wish I had a tattoo artist who would tattoo my Sonny Angel.'

HS: Sonny Angels have been around for a long time, but they've blown up over the past year or so. What are your thoughts on the trend? Why do you think people are so into Sonny Angels right now?

LA: I think TikTok is a huge reason why they're blowing up. I got my first in 2020 when my roommate introduced me to them. I think they make people feel safe — when I see my Sonny Angels on my desk and on my wall I'm like, 'Oh, they're my little buddies.' They give people a sense of companionship.

I think the collectible aspect of it is also a really big part. People love blind boxes. And the fact that you can collect so many — I love collecting things, so I'm very motivated to keep getting the next set.

@inktrovert / Leigh Archibald

HS: How many Sonny Angels do you own?

LA: I counted the other day. I'm trying to remember what the exact number was. I think it was 400. It could be 140. I could be mixing up the numbers but either way, it's a ridiculous amount.

HS: Do you have any favorites? Are there any on your wishlist?

LA: My favorites right now are the Peach, because I really love pastel pink, and the Rose, because my partner's name is Rose. I definitely have a few on my wishlist — right now, the Valentine's Day series that just came back out. I tried to get it but it sold out in the first three minutes.

@inktrovert / Leigh Archibald

HS: Are there specific Sonny Angels that you tattoo the most?

LA: The one that I've done the most is Brian, which from the Donna Wilson series — it's the white bunny.

HS: Has there been one particularly memorable Sonny Angel tattoo you've done?

LA: I've done two really interesting customs. The first one was a Peewee Herman Sonny Angel — don't think anybody else in the world has that tattoo. And the other was a Pear Sonny Angel. [The client] got her own tattoos on the Sonny Angel, so they were matching. It was a very Inception moment.

@inktrovert / Leigh Archibald

HS: What's the hardest thing about tattooing Sonny Angels?

LA: This isn't the hardest part, but it's definitely the funniest. I always ask, 'Do you want the full anatomy?' It's the first question I ask. But I'd say the hardest part would be the little toes and fingers.

HS: Do most people want the full anatomy, the Sonny Angel penis, or do people opt out?

LA: It's a mix.

@inktrovert / Leigh Archibald

HS: You mentioned you love collecting things. What else do you collect besides Sonny Angels?

LA: I love Calico Critters. I used to play with them when I was a baby.

HS: Okay, last question: What is the biggest misconception about tattooing?

LA: That's a difficult question. A lot of people are gatekeepers, and I understand why — [tattooing] is a very specific field, and you have to be very, very careful and knowledgeable. But I think there are ways that you can do safe, well-done tattoos outside of a standard, traditional studio space. I've been to so many private studios and every single time, I've had a wonderful experience.

For queer people and women, it's not dangerous necessarily, but I've heard some really bad horror stories about studio tattooing. I think that by being more accommodating and being more open to private studios and smaller artists, you're creating more safe, inclusive spaces.