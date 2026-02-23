adidas' Blinged-Out Skateboarding Superstar Shoe Is Literally Shining

adidas' Superstar sneaker is one of the most aptly named shoes — probably ever. Long before sneakers were going viral online, the adidas Superstar's presence as a footwear celeb was well-established, thanks in large part to the world of hip-hop.

Now, in collaboration with Young Thug, the “SP5DER” Superstar sneaker is continuing that legacy.

A big part of the adidas Superstar's general appeal comes from the shoe's rounded silhouette and retro-style shell toe. In collaboration with Young Thug's fashion brand, SP5DER, adidas is doubling down on all the things that make the Superstar so, well, super.

The Superstar retains signature traits, including the rounded shell-toe and thickened exterior, quite the contrast to some slimmer adidas sneakers like the Samba or the Gazelle.

But where the OG Superstar was designed for the basketball courts, this one looks like it was more so made with skateboards in mind, thanks to its thickened side walls and beefy laces.

Basically if you can find it on a skate shoe, you can find it on this webbed-out Superstar sneaker.

Available on the adidas website for $160, the sneaker also features web-like designs throughout the shiny leather upper. The padded heel also wears a chrome silver tab, and there’s a matching silver "Spider" text embossed on the tongue.

In addition to the all-black pair, this thrash-leaning sneaker also comes in olive green and fiery red. Options on options.

