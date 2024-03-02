Sign up to never miss a drop
Dover Street Market's Sambas Are Quite Quiet

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

The year is 2024, and the adidas Samba hype is still going strong. adidas is keeping the general release colorways stocked on shelves, while it seems a new Samba collaboration emerges by the day. Who's next in line, you may ask? Dover Street Market is ready for its turn at the football shoe.

Home to Comme des Garçons' several imprints and many other brands (ranging from Nike to Rick Owens), Dover Street Market also houses some pretty straightforward sneaker collaborations. The retailer's shoe team-ups typically arrive in black and white — with the exception of its greyish brown New Balances — and present a new detail like a cool fabric swap. And Dover Street Market's Sambas maintain the tradition.

Instead of the signature leather underlay, Dover Street Marker's Samba shoes deliver a new smooth texture (looks like nubuck) for the upper.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The collaborative Sambas preserves the model's signature suede toe but also offers up the soft material on the heel as well (again usually leather).

Leather white Three-Stripes top the seemingly nubuck portion of the shoe, while Dover Street Market's logo replaces that bright blue adidas branding on the tongue.

View external content

Oh, and Dover Street Market's Sambas arrives in a black colorway, of course, making for a perfect addition to the DSM's family of black and white shoe collabs.

Dover Street Market's Sambas are a normal take, that's for sure. It even had people drawing comparisons to JJJJound's minimalist design approach with its sneakers (especially its own Sambas). Like the Montreal-based design studio, simple is just the DSM way.

The Dover Street Market Sambas are scheduled to release exclusively at the brand's pop-up store at the Felix Art Fair in Los Angeles.

During the weekend of art festivities, Dover Street Market will host a special pop-up at Dover Street Market Los Angeles, offering up exclusive projects like Sky High Farm Workwear x KAWS x Nike, AIREI's ASICS collab, and Vans x Sterling Ruby, to name a few. Again, expect those Sambas to be there, too.

It's still unknown if the Dover Street Market x adidas Samba sneakers will get see a post-fair launch. For now, if you have your eyes on them, consider looking into flights to Los Angeles for this weekend.

Image on Highsnobiety
