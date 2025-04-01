Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Stone Island’s Newest Techy Fabric, Unveiled by Spike Lee

Written by Tom Barker in Style
Stone Island
Stone Island Marina, the Italian label’s nautical-themed diffusion line, has always taken inspiration from the clothing of sailors. But for Spring/Summer 2025, the brand is looking toward actual sailing boats. 

A new fabric innovation from Stone Island, sandwiching an internal layer of aluminium between two layers of thin cotton poplin, is designed to recreate the crunchy feel of a sail. And, since this is the work of a performance-obsessed brand, also to be weatherproof.

Titled 50Ne pure cotton poplin, the material’s aluminum layer offers thermal insulation and water resistance. These features are utilized on a yellow hooded jacket and a utility vest in Stone Island Marina’s latest campaign, worn by Better Gift Shop founder Avi Gold and actor Spike Lee.

It marks a second Stone Island campaign this season for Spike Lee. A regular Stoney wearer, he also featured in the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 mainline photoshoot alongside UK rapper (and fellow Stone Island enthusiast) Giggs. 

Lee is officially part of the Stone Island family. Whether you’re browsing the latest from the brand’s mainline or looking toward its more niche (and often more subtle) Marina off-shoot, Spike Lee is there presenting the brand’s latest innovations.

