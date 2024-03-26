Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Stone Island Marina: Stone Island, Only Better

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Stone Island Marina, the brand’s spiritual home of all things maritime, is much more up my alley than conventional Stone Island.

For starters, Stone Island Marina is objectively better-looking. Secondly, and perhaps most importantly, the clothes don’t come with the button-on badge that traditional Stone Island comes with (which, in the UK anyway, means you don’t have to deal with people mentioning it every time you leave the house.)

Stone Island Marina’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, modelled by multi-disciplinary artist Soldier, is exemplary of why the brand has become such a successful off-cut of Stone Island.

With its raw-looking textures and archival graphic stripes, two pillars of the brand’s SS24 collection, Stone Island Marina continues to feel authentic, just as it did when it was first conceptualised by Massimo Osti in the early 1980s.

1 / 5
Stone Island / Nick Waplington

Unlike Stone Island mainline, which can often be outlandish and head-turning, Stone Island Marina is subtle, with soft understated colors and accents mostly disclosed in relaxed striped motifs.

Everything Stone Island Marina releases feels authentic, as if each piece could’ve been pulled from the brand’s extensive (and highly-appreciated) archive. But they haven’t, it's just that the majority of the new gear SI Marina creates is twisted with notes of yesteryear.

Stone Island Marina could easily stand on its own merits as a standalone brand (like Stone Island Shadow Project), but together under one big Stone Island umbrella, the entire brand is a bigger force to be reckoned with.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
adidas
Samba OG
$150
Image on Highsnobiety
Carne Bollente x Highsnob
Ich bin ein Berliner Hood
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Gramicci
Nylon Cap
$50
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
We Recommend
  • The North Face, New Balance, & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • Stone Island Is Embarking on a New Chapter
    • Style
  • Stone Island's Cultural Canvas From Their Munich Panel Talk
    • Street Style
    • sponsored
  • It's Puffer Jacket Season, And Stone Island Has Some Of The Best
    • Style
  • Erling Haaland Is Getting the Badge In
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Silver Jordan 1 Sneaker Is a (Low)key Throwback
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Air Max Plus Sneaker Is Going Through a Phase (or Three)
    • Sneakers
  • Balenciaga's Tape Bracelet Has Folks Fuming. Why?
    • Style
  • This Ain't an Air Max Sneaker, It's a Genius Nike Accessory
    • Sneakers
  • Stone Island Marina: Stone Island, Only Better
    • Style
  • Nike Air Max Day? More Like, Happy Nike Air Max Dn Day!
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024