Stone Island Marina: Stone Island, Only Better

Stone Island Marina, the brand’s spiritual home of all things maritime, is much more up my alley than conventional Stone Island.

For starters, Stone Island Marina is objectively better-looking. Secondly, and perhaps most importantly, the clothes don’t come with the button-on badge that traditional Stone Island comes with (which, in the UK anyway, means you don’t have to deal with people mentioning it every time you leave the house.)

Stone Island Marina’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, modelled by multi-disciplinary artist Soldier, is exemplary of why the brand has become such a successful off-cut of Stone Island.

With its raw-looking textures and archival graphic stripes, two pillars of the brand’s SS24 collection, Stone Island Marina continues to feel authentic, just as it did when it was first conceptualised by Massimo Osti in the early 1980s.

Unlike Stone Island mainline, which can often be outlandish and head-turning, Stone Island Marina is subtle, with soft understated colors and accents mostly disclosed in relaxed striped motifs.

Everything Stone Island Marina releases feels authentic, as if each piece could’ve been pulled from the brand’s extensive (and highly-appreciated) archive. But they haven’t, it's just that the majority of the new gear SI Marina creates is twisted with notes of yesteryear.

Stone Island Marina could easily stand on its own merits as a standalone brand (like Stone Island Shadow Project), but together under one big Stone Island umbrella, the entire brand is a bigger force to be reckoned with.