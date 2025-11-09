This Dressed-up Dad Shoe Pretty Much Sums up the State of Sneakers

ASICS's latest collaboration with Fidan Novruzova pretty much sums up the current state of the sneaker game.

The luxury brand has reworked the GEL-CUMULUS 16, maintaining its techy look but adding a large leather foldover tongue topped with buttery oversized tassels.

Fidan Novruzova is already known for its otherworldly footwear, beloved by street style's leading ladies like Solange and Bella Hadid. The namesake label creates boots and shoes with square toes, deliberately wrinkled finishes, and cool gradient designs. Sometimes, they'll even sport genuine leather tassels.

With the ASICS collab, the brand upholds its signature bold design language, offering business up top and a classic dad shoe party in the basement.

The colorways, classic black and burgundy, only advance the dressy agenda. And as we speak, both are now available on the brand's website for €260,00, or around $300.

Fidan Novruzova's ASICS collab pretty much says it all. We're in a post-sneaker society, folks.

Or are we?

Over the past year, we've witnessed the most classic sneakers take an unexpected route, having been reimagined with formal-style details or either going full dress shoe mode.

Indeed, some brands are creating literal dress shoes based on their most popular styles, resulting in models like the New Balance 1906 loafer and Nike's Air Max RK61. But they still maintain their sneaker-y roots through their technical details.

Other sneakers are taking a less drastic route, arriving with premium materials similar to those found on dressier styles. Or a brand may add a simple square-toe for just a slightly classier edge.

In the case of Fidan Novruzov's ASICS sneaker, slapping some fancy tassels on the tongue also works for making dressy sneakers.

