Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The First-Ever Leather ASICS SportStyle Sneaker Is More Dress Shoe Than Dad Shoe (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers
Highsnobiety
1 / 5

What does it say about the state of sneakerdom that ASICS, maker of archetypally technical running shoes, has finally created an all-leather sneaker? And what does it say that the first-ever leather ASICS SportStyle sneaker is more dress shoe than dad shoe?

This pioneering ASICS shoe, revealed exclusively by Highsnobiety, is not the first leather ASICS shoe — that honor belongs to some of the elderly masterpieces in the ASICS Walking collection — and it's certainly not the first ASICS shoe to wear leather panels.

Shop ASICS
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But never before has the taste-setting ASICS SportStyle line gotten so plush.

Even though it utilizes the GEL-Quantum Kinetic sneaker as a base, ASICS SportStyle's first-ever leather shoe doesn't look quite like anything you've ever seen before.

Highsnobiety
1 / 4

Well, it kinda looks like that one-off ASICS loafer created by GmbH but even then, only barely.

The GEL-Quantum Kinetic sole is pretty much intact but the upper is almost entirely retooled save for the sockliner, maybe. Otherwise, it comprises slabs of washed-out black or brown leather accented by brogue-style punch-outs and a shiny one-piece vamp with integrated eyestays.

There's a surprising amount of action on the toebox, where an enormous ASICS "a" is shaped from the same small holes, in case the tiny metal "a" at the ankle is too subtle.

Since these leather ASICS SportStyle shoes are only samples created just over a month ago, they may not hit production or, at least, not in this form.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But they do hint at a bigger picture for the footwear biz.

That is, though there will likely never not be demand for more overtly technical running sneakers, sometimes simply referred to as "dad shoes," there's growing demand for luxe-ish footwear of the Miu Miu variety.

Not necessarily flat shoes, mind you, just sport-ish sneakers unexpectedly made of grain leather or suede.

This gives the kicks a more tangible edge, lending them a feel of tasteful maturity. Not that technical sneakers aren't stylistically timeless but their inorganic fabrication does make them a shorter-lived proposition.

Hence the uptick in walking shoes like Mephisto (and Mephisto-likes) and even some suavely textural silhouettes from companies as utilitarian as Converse and as luxe as Margiela.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
1 / 5

So, that ASICS is dabbling in more leathery territories speaks to its own adaptation. It was already king of the dad shoes but it's throwing its crown into the ring of post-dad shoes, too.

Shop ASICS

Multiple colors
ASICSGEL-NIMBUS 10.1
$129.50
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
ASICSGel-Quantum Kinetic
$199.50
$285.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
ASICSUB9-S GEL-DS TRAINER 14
$108.50
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • The First-Ever In-House Satisfy Sneaker Is Purpose-Built Utility (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Courtesy of Japan: Blinged-Out ASICS Sneakers More Cowboy Boot Than Dad Shoe
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Hiking? Strolling? ASICS' Crossover Dad Shoe Hits Like a Truck
What To Read Next
  • The First-Ever Leather ASICS SportStyle Sneaker Is More Dress Shoe Than Dad Shoe (EXCLUSIVE)
  • If Carhartt Made Skate Shoes…
  • adidas’ Most Luxuriously Flat Shoe Sautés Into a Ballet Beauty
  • German-Made adidas Sneakers Are the Pinnacle of Quiet Luxury
  • In a "Sail" Colorway, New Balance’s Barefoot Shoe Has Never Been Cleaner
  • The Hairy Good Vans Fisherman Shoe With a Hidden Stash Pocket
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now