adidas' Painfully Flat Martial Arts Shoe Is a Dirty Dude

Song for the Mute isn't afraid to get its hands dirty...or its adidas sneakers.

The label's latest collaboration features a worn-in take on the Taekwondo Mei model. Specifically, the collaborative sneaker arrives with deliberately "dirty" suede uppers joined by faded Three-Stripes.

Surprisingly, beat-up sneakers are having a moment in fashion. Song for the Mute's pairs join similar takes like Balenciaga's torn-up PUMA Speedcats and even Nike's "Dirty White" AF1s.

Dirty sneakers may be frowned upon by sneakerheads, but they're hot amongst sneaker labels right now.

But this is also classic Song for the Mute, which is known for deconstructing high fashion and appreciating the imperfection of pieces.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Revealed at Paris Fashion Week in January, Song For the Mute's Taekwondo Mei sneakers come in beige, olive green, and black colorways, sticking to the brand's signature, well, muted palette.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The latest collab is expected to drop sometime during the fall on adidas' website, alongside an Adizero PR collaboration.

The brand's schedule looks pretty stacked from here on out. As fall promises flat, distressed sneakers, the brand's SS26 season looks to deliver adidas Tokyo shoes and preppy Sambas.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty