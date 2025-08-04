Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas' Painfully Flat Martial Arts Shoe Is a Dirty Dude

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Song for the Mute isn't afraid to get its hands dirty...or its adidas sneakers.

The label's latest collaboration features a worn-in take on the Taekwondo Mei model. Specifically, the collaborative sneaker arrives with deliberately "dirty" suede uppers joined by faded Three-Stripes.

Surprisingly, beat-up sneakers are having a moment in fashion. Song for the Mute's pairs join similar takes like Balenciaga's torn-up PUMA Speedcats and even Nike's "Dirty White" AF1s.

Dirty sneakers may be frowned upon by sneakerheads, but they're hot amongst sneaker labels right now.

But this is also classic Song for the Mute, which is known for deconstructing high fashion and appreciating the imperfection of pieces.

Revealed at Paris Fashion Week in January, Song For the Mute's Taekwondo Mei sneakers come in beige, olive green, and black colorways, sticking to the brand's signature, well, muted palette.

The latest collab is expected to drop sometime during the fall on adidas' website, alongside an Adizero PR collaboration.

The brand's schedule looks pretty stacked from here on out. As fall promises flat, distressed sneakers, the brand's SS26 season looks to deliver adidas Tokyo shoes and preppy Sambas.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
