New-Old Leopard Prints for Everyone by Stüssy

Leopard for mob wives? Leopard for the guys? Stüssy says leopard print for everyone with its latest Summer 2025 drop...if you can catch it.

The master of California streetwear ease has returned with its second summer drop, unleashing a batch of unisex leopard print clothes for the hot season.

Stüssy's latest pieces include a leopard denim trucker jacket, work shorts, and classic denim jeans. And there's also a leopard-patterned silk bandana.

As a label known for its tasteful vintage-style treatments, Stüssy's leopard garments are naturally "aged" to perfection. The denim pieces, in particular, receive faded stonewash finishes, resulting in these nice, worn-in looks.

Basically, this new Stüssy looks like old Stüssy. And one really can't go wrong with either.

This wouldn't be the first time Stüssy listened to its animal instincts. Over the years, the brand has released several snakeskin patterned clothes and Nike sneaker collabs (Chuck Taylors, too). In addition, the brand has delivered leopard print mesh shorts, fleece zip-ups, and other vintage-ish jackets.

Fans go wild for it, too.

Those newest leopard Stüssy pieces for the summer? They dropped on May 23 on the brand's website...and sold out the same day. They snatched up the silk leopard bandana, too.

Some people commented that Stüssy's leopard clothes were gone in the blink of an eye. "Well, that sold out quickly," one Instagram user wrote under the brand's release post. "Restock the leopard! :(" another chimed in.

If a restock happens, be ready to compete with the rest of the Stüssy-loving kingdom.

