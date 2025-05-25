Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

New-Old Leopard Prints for Everyone by Stüssy

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Leopard for mob wives? Leopard for the guys? Stüssy says leopard print for everyone with its latest Summer 2025 drop...if you can catch it.

The master of California streetwear ease has returned with its second summer drop, unleashing a batch of unisex leopard print clothes for the hot season.

Shop Stüssy

Stüssy's latest pieces include a leopard denim trucker jacket, work shorts, and classic denim jeans. And there's also a leopard-patterned silk bandana.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As a label known for its tasteful vintage-style treatments, Stüssy's leopard garments are naturally "aged" to perfection. The denim pieces, in particular, receive faded stonewash finishes, resulting in these nice, worn-in looks.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Basically, this new Stüssy looks like old Stüssy. And one really can't go wrong with either.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This wouldn't be the first time Stüssy listened to its animal instincts. Over the years, the brand has released several snakeskin patterned clothes and Nike sneaker collabs (Chuck Taylors, too). In addition, the brand has delivered leopard print mesh shorts, fleece zip-ups, and other vintage-ish jackets.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Fans go wild for it, too.

Those newest leopard Stüssy pieces for the summer? They dropped on May 23 on the brand's website...and sold out the same day. They snatched up the silk leopard bandana, too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Some people commented that Stüssy's leopard clothes were gone in the blink of an eye. "Well, that sold out quickly," one Instagram user wrote under the brand's release post. "Restock the leopard! :(" another chimed in.

If a restock happens, be ready to compete with the rest of the Stüssy-loving kingdom.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

MM6 Maison Margiela x SalomonSpectur 2
$350.00
Available in:
38 2/339 1/340
Stone IslandShort Parka
$1,085.00
Available in:
MLXL
VeilanceBucket Hat
$250.00
Available in:
S - ML - XL
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Meet the New (Shawn) Stussy, Same as the Old Stüssy
  • Over 40 Years Later, CDG’s Staff Jackets Haven’t Lost Their Cool
  • Streetwear Has Lost Its Popularity. Is That a Good Thing?
  • At the School of Stüssy Tears, Every Student Has Style
  • Carhartt Literally Flipped the Script on Its Best Jacket
What To Read Next
  • New-Old Leopard Prints for Everyone by Stüssy
  • Why the Maker of Canada's Finest Sportswear Revved up the Rolls-Royce of Footwear (EXCLUSIVE)
  • A Rare Opportunity to Buy Into Culture's Most Sought-After Artist (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Yes, Carhartt Made a Leather Jacket for Summer
  • Roger Federer Serves His Most Stylish On Sneaker Yet
  • These Sneakers Aren’t Japanese-Made, GORE-TEX Converse — They’re Better
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now