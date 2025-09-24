Stüssy & Wales Bonner Craft Sublime Loro Piana Wool Into Kaleidoscopic Surfwear

For Grace Wales Bonner to tap into surf culture in her debut Stüssy collaboration makes sense, the Californian streetwear label started life as a surfboard company after all. However, for one of the resulting items to be a double-breasted blazer made of fine Loro Piana wool is a little unexpected.

This is, as a statement from Stüssy and Wales Bonner puts it, “surf culture through a kaleidoscopic lens.”

In addition to being a maker of inherently luxurious clothing and sleek suede loafers, Loro Piana is a mill renowned for producing top-of-the-line fabrics. You’ll commonly find these materials used by the world’s foremost tailors, such as those on Savile Row.

However, occasionally, the opulent fabrics of Loro Piana are utilized by more than just bespoke suitmakers, like for Gramicci climbing pants or tall winter boots from Kiko Kostadinov. Or, in this case, kaleidoscopic Stüssy surfwear.

Beyond the fancy wool blazer, Stüssy and Wales Bonner’s first coming together does feature some more traditional beachy surfer gear.

The capsule collection includes logo embroidered board shorts, for instance, alongside a beach sarong created together with graphic designer Peter Miles. It all arrives on September 26, available from Stüssy and Wales Bonner’s websites.

It’s quite rare to see Stüssy, an OG streetwear label, combine with a pioneering force in high fashion like Wales Bonner. Though it isn’t completely unheard of, since the Californian label has previously worked with the likes of Martine Rose and Dries Van Noten.

Through Wales Bonner, Stüssy finds its surfing heritage reimagined by a critically acclaimed designer with a history of sublime, industry-shifting collaborations. It's a combination of buzzy labels destined to fly off shop shelves.

