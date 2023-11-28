Stüssy’s Next Nike Is One Wild Flight...Sneaker

It's true: Stüssy and Nike are closing out the year with another sneaker collaboration. Actually, the two are taking flight together with the release of a collaborative Air Flight 89 shoe.

Following some decent leaks back in September, crystal clear views of Stüssy's Nike Air Flight 89 sneaker are finally here, courtesy of the sportswear brand.

Official images show the Stüssy x Nike Air Flight 89 sneaker with smooth leather uppers, finished with snakeskin details and Stüssy's SS link motif. In short, the old-school basketball shoe has been Stüssy-fied.

The scaly Stüssy x Nike shoes are expected to arrive in Habanero Red and Black/White colorways (we spotted the former earlier this year). A Pecan scheme is also expected to join the offering after appearing in unreleased Nike photos for the collaboration.

From the looks of it, Stüssy and Nike's launch will also include some apparel, much like their previous drops together. Expect cozy, co-branded sweats and possibly tees dipped in habanero red and white. 'Tis a perfect platter for the delicious dye jobs to come.

Stüssy's schedule remains quite busy, from introducing new Birks to dishing out casino-worthy Clarks to keeping up its Nike collabs. No wonder we're still awaiting official word from the brand regarding its slithering Nike Air Flight 89 shoes.

However, word on the street is that the Stüssy and Nike's Air Flight 89 collab will be released on December 8 at Stüssy, followed by a Nike release later. It's the season of giving, and Stüssy and Nike are in the spirit.