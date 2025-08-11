Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
This Gorgeous Hybrid Moccasin Sneaker Is Drowning in Texture

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
Puma
PUMA’s latest iteration of its time-honored Suede sneaker is an earthy tactile dream, dressed head-to-toe in fuzzy nappy suede that truly begs to be touched.

This PUMA suede moccasin sneaker brings out warm caramel and chocolate tones stitched together with chunky whipstitch detailing that runs the perimeter of the shoe, mirroring handcrafted leather goods. It’s the kind of embellishment that typically comes from a small artisanal workshop. 

Shop Puma Sneakers
And this detail drives home that you're not looking at a standard Puma Suede sneaker. Instead, this is a classic formal moccasin shoe, but in sneaker form. 

Puma
The PUMA Suede has been a streetwear mainstay since it hit the scene in 1968, beloved by everyone from NBA OG Clyde Frazier to West Coast breakdancers. It’s also been through countless reworks, collabs, and limited drops, but this version leans hard into a laid-back, craft-inspired vibe that feels right at home in a landscape of increasingly dressy sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

PUMA’s fuzzy, stitched-up Suede, available in three colorways on PUMA’s website for $120, is the latest sneaker to become hybridized with a traditional shoe style. 

Sneaker-loafers, sneaker-dress-shoes, sneaker-moccasins… what kind of unconventional mash-up could come next? 

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
