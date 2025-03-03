Fashion's Favorite Bootleg Music Merch, Made Official By Supreme

Even if you haven’t heard his music before, you’ve likely seen Aphex Twin’s logo.

The cult-favorite electronic musician’s merch has become something of a fashion phenomenon: We’ve spotted it at fashion week, Virgil Abloh often sported an orange Aphex Twin tee, and high-profile musicians, including Charlie XCX, Frank Ocean, and Travis Scott, have all worn some form of Aphex Twin memorabilia.

And while some fans of the musician (real name: Richard David James) stick to the official merch, many more create bootlegs. There’s a considerable market out there for all things Aphex Twin, and Supreme is tapping into it.

Last week, the brand released a T-shirt with the cover of the British musician’s album Windowlicker (1999) on the front (the one where he's photographed as a bikini-wearing woman). Now, as part of its Spring/Summer 2025 collection, Supreme has a wide-ranging Aphex Twin-themed capsule in the pipeline.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

With almost four decades of pioneering electronic music under his belt and many unconventional album artworks, Supreme had a lot of archival Aphex Twin material to play with.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The streetwear giant has printed original artworks (including a frankly terrifying photo of the musician from his 1996 album Richard D. James) and scenes from music videos across a huge selection of clothes and accessories.

GORE-TEX outerwear, work gloves, football jerseys, a coin knife… a wide-ranging product selection typical of Supreme is on offer. It all arrives in Supreme stores on March 6, except for in Asia, where it releases March 8.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

With official Supreme merch now under its belt, the cult of Aphex Twin evolves.