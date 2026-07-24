For a long time, Supreme was dead. So dead, in fact, that we not only announced its passing but confirmed the cremation. What else was a no-longer-vital street giant to do but release a $3,798 casket (with a $500 mandatory shipping fee)?

That’s the Supreme logic, at least. On February 26, the Supreme x Titan Orion Casket was released as part of its Spring/Summer 2026 season — and it sold out within minutes. It was bizarre, it was cool, and it was, more shocking than anything else, vintage Supreme. Supreme felt like Supreme again. Supreme felt alive.

And now Supreme is so back. After a handful of increasingly good collections — following, of course, many more lesser ones — its Spring/Summer 2026 collection was arguably its strongest season to date. There’ve been surprise re-releases like the holy grail Arabic box logo tee, available for the first time since 1997; extremely good new designs, like an instant-classic zip-up box-logo hoodie designed with MM6 Maison Margiela (the first zip-up Bogo ever!); and genuinely cool licensed merch from Monster Jam to Spider-Man.

Like an old-head zombie, Supreme has clawed its way six feet up out of the dirt. Yes, 32 years into the streetwear game, Supreme is king again. That isn’t just conjecture, either — The Great Supreme-assaince is backed up by cold, hard data.

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Multiple weeks of merch reportedly sold out in seconds while, on the secondary market, Supreme sales are up 19% on StockX in the first half of the year, according to stats shared with Highsnobiety.

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The average price of box-logo apparel has risen 33 percent year-over-year, and the overall price premium across its apparel is hovering around 41 percent. “A lot of products trade below their original retail price on StockX across our categories,” notes Drew Haines, StockX’s Senior Director of Marketplace. “To see such a strong average price premium is a really good sign.”

Of StockX’s 10 top-selling apparel releases this year, Supreme SS26 garb accounts for six spots: three colorways of the Margiela hoodie, two versions of the Arabic box logo tee, and a Spider-Man tee. One final stat adding fuel to the “Supreme is fire again” inferno? It’s the top-selling apparel brand on StockX right now after losing its crown to Fear of God Essentials in 2022.

All these ingredients add up to a clear comeback narrative, made all the more impressive given the choppy waters Supreme has been navigating. Its revenue dropped 7% from 2022 to 2023; its search volume dropped nearly 30% from 2022 to 2024; it's been sold three times in a seven-year span; and its most recent creative director, Denim Tears founder Tremaine Emory, resigned after less than two years amidst claims of “systematic racism” at the company. There was a reason we called it dead, you know. But no longer.

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For Haines, the logic behind this standout Supreme Summer rebound can be distilled down to the almost performance-art quality of its big red casket — an absurd object he happens to be the proud owner of.

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“[The coffin] gets back to the roots of what Supreme was created to accomplish. I don't think I've ever seen a piece spark more conversation about the brand and get people excited about what streetwear is at its core: something edgy and hard to understand.”

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