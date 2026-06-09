A24's 'Backrooms' Wallpaper Is Gen-Z's Supreme Brick

Marty Supreme had the windbreaker. The Drama had 1-of-1 vintage tees. Charli XCX’s The Moment had the green Brat glitter lighter. What is the big merch moment for A24’s newest smash hit? Wallpaper.

But if you have been even momentarily online for the last month, you’ll know this isn’t any old wallpaper. This is the Supreme brick of wallpaper.

Backrooms has been busy breaking records — its director, the 20-year-old Kane Parsons, is A24’s youngest director and Backrooms is the indie film studio's highest-grossing movie, surpassing $200 million in ticket sales — and most impressive of all is that it’s done so without a boost help from A24’s powerful merch machine. But that was never going to last for long, and the studio’s ever-busy fashion line has produced the A24 equivalent of Supreme's most infamous accessory for a new generation of streetwear-trained consumers.

The first assortment of Backrooms merchandise includes all the usual gear of graphic tees, caps, and mugs. But there’s one left-field, surprising, of-the-moment oddity in a single panel of 30-inch-wide self-adhesive yellow wallpaper. This is the same gaudy, patterned, yellow wallpaper that covers the rooms in which the film is set.

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It’s the gimmickiest object yet from a studio that once released a collaborative $450 silver sword. And the timing couldn’t be better.

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A24 is at the peak of its powers, riding high from the sell-out smash hit of its Marty Supreme jackets that had queues forming around the block and the increasing influence of its increasingly viral blockbusters. It’s at times like these when it's easiest to sell silly branded accessories.

Supreme was in a similar position in 2016 when it was at the forefront of youth culture, and cooked up the gold standard of hyped-up innocuous objects: The Supreme brick. That is, a literal red brick with a Supreme box logo on it. To this day, the Supreme brick reprents the aspirational ideal of self-aware streetwear indulgence.

A24, whose red-hot merch has inspired some to call it “the new Supreme,” is mirroring Supreme a decade later. It's obviously not a direct homage but you see the same shades in this gaudy yellow wallpaper.

It's just not that A24 is selling something odd but that A24 is making something odd feel fresh. And not even odd but downright quotidian.

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The point was that Supreme was so vital that it could sell a brick. Now, A24 is such a big deal that it can sell wallpaper.

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