adidas' Reflective Megaride AG Sneaker Is the Good Kind of Gloom

Retro-futurism is an arena adidas knows very well, and it's expanding on this nostalgic optimism with another urbane running shoe.

Part of adidas and Footpatrol's "Shades of Black" project, the Megaride AG sneaker is a contemporary running shoe that's deeply in touch with its dark side.

An all-black open mesh upper incorporates rubber overlays and a leather lacing system, which adds a necessary level of sophisticated oomph that's often lacking from sneakers occupying a similar space within the footwear zeitgeist.

Just because it's an all-black sneaker doesn't mean it's boring. Far from it.

In fact, the Megaride AG keeps things playa all the way to the bottom as the sneaker sits on adidas' signature tunneling pods, which enhance the sneaker's overall cushioning.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Funny enough, these little tunnels are inspired by architectural ring systems, and once you see it, you can't unsee it.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The only real disruption to the inked-out black colorway comes by way of the sneaker's reflective 3M Three Stripes, which light up in the dark. Contrast stitching at the toe also weaves in some stylish charm to the city-focused sneaker.

Sure, the Megaride AG sneaker is heavily inspired by the archival running shoes of the aughts era (what shoe isn't), but its main purpose is realized through its dazzling good looks.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.