Supreme & Pat McGrath Nailed It

Brand: Supreme x Pat McGrath Labs

Season: Fall/Winter 2022

Buy: Online at Supreme's website

Release: September 15 at 11 a.m. ET

Editor's Notes: Supreme is getting in on fashion's beauty boom with a new collaboration with Pat McGrath, the master makeup artist behind some of Prada, Dior, and Louis Vuitton's most iconic runway beats.

Part of Supreme's FW22 lineup, the streetwear giant and beauty icon are reuniting to release limited-edition nail polish, both brands' first foray into nail color. The high-gloss lacquers are sold as a set of three shades: black, white, and of course, Supreme's signature red. Nail stickers designed by McGrath are included with the trio.

The polishes mark Supreme's second team-up with McGrath, who created a scarlet lipstick for the label back in 2020. (Cardi B famously said of the release: "Oh my god, I love it, I wanna stick it up my pussy.")

Supreme's FW22 collection includes a slew of other wildcard collabs, including a Singer sewing machine, a Beanie Baby, and a Honda Grom.

Come fall, prepare to paint the town — or at least your nails — red.