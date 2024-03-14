A New Coffee Table Book Paints Nail Art's Colorful History

For some, a trip to the nail salon might seem like a quotidian task. But for those in the know, getting a manicure is a sacred experience. ACRYLICS: Hidden Sculptural Art, a new coffee table book on nail art, recognizes the artistic, cultural, and emotional significance of the salon.
Published by Vision Creative Group, the 300-page volume is a follow-up to the creative agency's month-long art exhibition of the same name. Located at Brooklyn's A.I.R. Gallery, the show spotlighted the work of nail artists from around the globe (sadly, it closed on March 10).
Whether you missed the installation or loved it so much you want a souvenir, ACRYLICS is a must-add to any beauty enthusiast's library. “The nail art that we are seeing today and conversations around it are so significant," says ICECOLD, artist and co-founder of Vision Creative Group. "It has gone from a ritualistic experience of maintenance and upkeep to a full artistic medium and subculture where there are no limitations. ACRYLICS is a catalyst for the global recognition of nail artists, created to empower artists and showcase an intricate and under-acknowledged art form.”
Nail art, whether it's a set of bedazzled acrylics or a subtle French tip, serves as an extension of our personal style. But nail art is often more than just an adornment: As ACRYLICS details, it's a practice rooted in Black and Asian culture — it also requires incredible technical skill.
To help illustrate this significance, a selection of esteemed nail techs — including Aja Walton, Marbles Valdez, and Alexis Auer — give readers a glimpse into their practice and creative persona. Accompanied by a timeline of the nail industry, these mini-profiles help situate today's artists and manicure trends within a larger historical context.
ACRYLICS: Hidden Sculptural Art is available for pre-order online. Shipping begins on April 10.