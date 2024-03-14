A New Coffee Table Book Paints Nail Art's Colorful History

For some, a trip to the nail salon might seem like a quotidian task. But for those in the know, getting a manicure is a sacred experience. ACRYLICS: Hidden Sculptural Art, a new coffee table book on nail art, recognizes the artistic, cultural, and emotional significance of the salon.

Published by Vision Creative Group, the 300-page volume is a follow-up to the creative agency's month-long art exhibition of the same name. Located at Brooklyn's A.I.R. Gallery, the show spotlighted the work of nail artists from around the globe (sadly, it closed on March 10).

1 / 5 Vision Creative Group

Whether you missed the installation or loved it so much you want a souvenir, ACRYLICS is a must-add to any beauty enthusiast's library. “The nail art that we are seeing today and conversations around it are so significant," says ICECOLD, artist and co-founder of Vision Creative Group. "It has gone from a ritualistic experience of maintenance and upkeep to a full artistic medium and subculture where there are no limitations. ACRYLICS is a catalyst for the global recognition of nail artists, created to empower artists and showcase an intricate and under-acknowledged art form.”

Nail art, whether it's a set of bedazzled acrylics or a subtle French tip, serves as an extension of our personal style. But nail art is often more than just an adornment: As ACRYLICS details, it's a practice rooted in Black and Asian culture — it also requires incredible technical skill.

1 / 3 Vision Creative Group

To help illustrate this significance, a selection of esteemed nail techs — including Aja Walton, Marbles Valdez, and Alexis Auer — give readers a glimpse into their practice and creative persona. Accompanied by a timeline of the nail industry, these mini-profiles help situate today's artists and manicure trends within a larger historical context.

ACRYLICS: Hidden Sculptural Art is available for pre-order online. Shipping begins on April 10.