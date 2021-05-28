Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Missed Out? Get Your Hands on Supreme x The North Face SS21 Here

Written by Alek Rose in Style

One of the modern day’s greatest love stories is not one you’d imagine. Ben Affleck and J-Lo have nothing on Supreme x The North Face, whose relationship lasts another season, and it might be the strongest offering yet. Having dropped on May 27, the techy collaboration of course sold out, but you can still be sure to secure your favorite pieces at StockX.

Supreme’s remit knows no bounds. From independent skate shop to multi-billion dollar deals, from luxury collaborations with Louis Vuitton to, well, a fridge with Smeg, it’s no surprise that ‘Preme can do technical outerwear better than most, too. Enlisting the help of The North Face — a partnership that has been running for 14 years — Supreme just dropped what is probably the most tech-heavy collection to date.

A shell jacket, coach jacket, cap, and waterproof pants feature taped seam details to the outside. This technical detail becomes their defining visual characteristic, rivaling even the bold pink colorway of one. Aside from weatherproof shells, the capsule collection features backpacks, pouches, and a range of comfy staples including tracksuit bottoms and a hoodie.

How much does Supreme x The North Face cost?

The collection covers accessories and apparel. Ranging from $69 for a side bag to $505 for the khaki Summit Series Jacket, there's an entry point for all budgets. Our highlight comes in the form of the Outer Taped Seam Coach Jacket, though, for which StockX market data indicates a high selling point of $447 and an average of $360. Be sure to secure your certified-authentic bits from StockX now.

Brand: Supreme x The North Face Season: Spring/Summer 21 Release date: May 27, 2021 Price: $69-$505

Shop Supreme x The North Face SS21 Here
Image on Highsnobiety
SupremeSummit Series Outer Tape Seam Coaches Jacket
$325
Buy at StockX
