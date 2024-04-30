Supreme's Long-Awaited Nike Sneakers Are (Finally) Here

It’s been a minute since leaked images of Supreme’s Nike SB Darwin Low collaboration sent the sneakernet into unprecedented raptures of excitement.

In fact, it’s been almost six months since pictures of a Supreme-ified take on Nike’s skate-ready basketball shoe first graced our timelines.

During this time the pair have released umpteen collaborations, including a surprisingly sneaker-less Spring 2024 collection, where many had predicited the Darwin to finally land.

Now, though, the wait for Supreme’s Nike SB Darwin Low is almost over, that’s after the New York-based streetwear label shared official images of four collaborative sneakers in all their chunky, retro glory.

Designed exclusively by Supreme, Nike SB’s Darwin Low is a riff on the original Darwin Low that first released in 1994. Unlike the original, though, Supreme's 2024 version comes with a super breathable and lightweight canvas upper, as opposed to the original leather iteration.

Landing in four colorways — black, white, duck camo, and neon yellow — Supreme’s Nike SB Darwin Low remains in keeping with the pair’s overall spring vibe, which continues to draw on an early nineties aesthetic.

The Supreme x Nike SB Darwin Low will drop on May 2 on both Supreme's website and in store, followed by an Asia release two days later.

As with anything that comes from Supreme, and considering the speed in which its collaborations tends to fly off of the shelves (look at its Air Max Dn collab, for example), expect these Darwin Lows to sell out in no time at all. Shocker!