Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Supreme's Long-Awaited Nike Sneakers Are (Finally) Here

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

It’s been a minute since leaked images of Supreme’s Nike SB Darwin Low collaboration sent the sneakernet into unprecedented raptures of excitement.

In fact, it’s been almost six months since pictures of a Supreme-ified take on Nike’s skate-ready basketball shoe first graced our timelines.

During this time the pair have released umpteen collaborations, including a surprisingly sneaker-less Spring 2024 collection, where many had predicited the Darwin to finally land.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now, though, the wait for Supreme’s Nike SB Darwin Low is almost over, that’s after the New York-based streetwear label shared official images of four collaborative sneakers in all their chunky, retro glory.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Designed exclusively by Supreme, Nike SB’s Darwin Low is a riff on the original Darwin Low that first released in 1994. Unlike the original, though, Supreme's 2024 version comes with a super breathable and lightweight canvas upper, as opposed to the original leather iteration.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Landing in four colorways — black, white, duck camo, and neon yellow — Supreme’s Nike SB Darwin Low remains in keeping with the pair’s overall spring vibe, which continues to draw on an early nineties aesthetic.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Supreme x Nike SB Darwin Low will drop on May 2 on both Supreme's website and in store, followed by an Asia release two days later.

As with anything that comes from Supreme, and considering the speed in which its collaborations tends to fly off of the shelves (look at its Air Max Dn collab, for example), expect these Darwin Lows to sell out in no time at all. Shocker!

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
SalomonACS Pro Desert Dkeart/Caribu/Wren
$210.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Highsnobiety x Gustaf WestmanSpiky Cup and Saucer Long-Sleeve White
$95.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Fucking AwesomeSeduction Strapback Khaki
$55.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Why Is Nike's Low-Rise Uptempo Sneaker So Good?
  • Next, Supreme Serves Up Slick Leather Air Maxes
  • Nike's Low-Profile Jordan 1 Finally Gets the Crisp "Royal" Treatment
  • For Its Next Nike Sneaker, Supreme Goes Max Air & Full Leather
  • Nike Finally Unleashes a Gorgeous & Once-Super-Exclusive Jordan 1 Sneaker
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now