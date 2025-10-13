This year marks 130 years of Swarovski. For any company, but especially for those that operate in the turbulent world of fashion, that level of longevity is an exceptional achievement.

However, Swarovski isn’t reveling in its success. Instead, it’s innovating.

Swarovski is joining forces with a group of collaborators across fashion, design, and culture to reimagine lifestyle products into what it promises will be “extraordinary objects of desire.”

For now, the exact details of those extraordinary objects are sparse.

Titled the Swarovski Creators Lab, the project promises to infuse the Austrian company’s signature crystal innovation with the most beloved products of culturally established labels.

Based on a teaser image, this will include a BE@RBRICK figurine, Oakley sunglasses, and a BAPE bomber jacket, all embellished with silver Swarovski crystals. Quite the line-up of products to tease with.

There is only vague information about this project for the moment. However, one thing is clear: something’s afoot at Swarovski. And it sounds exciting.

