Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Crystals Are Gen Z's Best Friend: Inside Swarovski's Rebrand

in StyleWords By Alexandra Pauly

For 128 years, Swarovski has been synonymous with sparkle. But the glass manufacturer, founded in Austria in 1895, isn't known for the kind of bling that inspired showgirl Lorelei Lee, famously played by Marilyn Monroe, to break into song. Instead, Swarovski's speciality is glass crystals, sparkly stones that have long played second fiddle to diamonds and their enduring appeal.

But thanks to Swarovski's clever rebrand — an ongoing effort that materialized when the company appointed former fashion editor Giovanna Engelbert as creative director in 2020 — crystals are finally getting their flowers. Under Engelbert's direction, Swarovski glass is winning over the hearts, and wallets, of stylish Gen Z'ers.

1 / 2
Swarovski / Steven Meisel

"When I became creative director in 2020 my goal was to give crystal a more modern dimension," Engelbert tells Highsnobiety. "I wanted to align Swarovski more closely with fashion and to build on the sense of fun that our brand exudes, positioning it where joyful extravagance and elegance meet.”

Engelbert's first task was to give Swarovski a directional new look. Her inaugural jewelry collection for the brand fashioned candy-colored, "maxi" crystals into cuffs, cocktail rings, and pendants. The range was bold and playful, balancing glamour and kitsch in perfect proportion — it was nothing like Swarovski's conservative designs of yore.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Armed with a revamped aesthetic, Swarovski was perfectly positioned to win over a new generation of trendsetters, younger shoppers who might not have the means to spend tens of thousands of dollars on Bvlgari or Harry Winston. Instead, pieces like Swarovski's Dulcis ring — which resembles something like a Jeff Koons sculpture — and Chroma necklace, a collar of rainbow-colored glass, retail for under $1,000. These accessibly priced pieces are catching young shoppers' eyes. Since Engelbert's appointment, Swarovski's customer base has trended younger — according to the creative director, "two thirds are currently made up of Millennials and Gen Z."

At the same time, Swarovski has plans to further luxurify. In September, the brand expanded its fine jewelry range with a collection of rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets made from lab-grown diamonds. When asked if Swarovski hopes to compete with luxury jewelry behemoths like Cartier and Tiffany & Co., Engelbert demurs. "It is not our intention to emulate other players," she says. "We are in a unique position to create our own interpretation of luxury that embraces a joyful and elegant extravagance — you could call it pop luxury.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Swarovski's recent SKIMS collaboration is an apt encapsulation of the "pop luxury" Engelbert cites. In November, the jewelry brand partnered with Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand to release a collection of rhinestone-studded shapewear and body jewelry. Fêted with a flashy launch party attended by Kim herself, the collection launch catapulted Swarovski further into pop-cultural consciousness.

Just a month later, Swarovski is poised to generate even more buzz. On December 6, the company cut the ribbon on a new flagship store, situated on the corner of Manhattan's Fifth Avenue and 54th street — the same stretch of concrete home to brands like Fendi, Rolex, and Ferragamo.

With the Kardashian seal of approval and a new boutique under its belt, Swarovski's 2024 forecast looks extra sparkly. Diamonds might be a girl's best friend, but crystals, it seems, are Gen Z's — and these days, there's nothing more important than carving out a spot in youth culture.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Moc Speed Streak Evo
Merrell x Nicole McLaughl
$135
Image on Highsnobiety
Twinsun Cardigan
Story mfg.
$650
Image on Highsnobiety
Cappello
Stone Island
$155
We Recommend
  • Archival Footage
    The Best Cyber Monday Fashion Deals From Across the Internet
    • Selects
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    From Fenty to New Balance, This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Style
  • kito wares
    The Kito Wares Jag Runner Might Be the Best Foam Slip-on Yet
    • Sneakers
  • Viltier Gold Ring
    These Shiny Accessories are Here to Brighten Up Your 'Fits
    • Style
  • colorful jewelry
    10 Pieces of Colorful Jewelry That Distil Our Summer Mood
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Nothing Apparel FW23.
    From Tech to Fashion: Nothing Is Launching Its First Apparel Capsule
    • Style
  • A detailed top-down photo of Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance's 996 sneaker collab in black and white leather
    Aimé Leon Dore's Latest New Balance Collab Is so Subtle No One Noticed It Drop
    • Sneakers
  • Swarovski Holiday 2023 Campaign
    Crystals Are Gen Z's Best Friend: Inside Swarovski's Rebrand
    • Style
  • Ant Kai and Balmain
    Balmain and Ant Kai See A Real Life Unicorn
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • martine rose
    Martine Rose Officially Makes the World's Best Menswear (Or at Least Britain)
    • Style
  • Luxury Items Worth Their Price Tag
    Eight Luxury Items Worth Their Price Tag
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023