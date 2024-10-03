Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
With Archival Keith Haring Artwork, Swatch "Breaks Free"

Written by Aerin Daniel in Watches
Swatch
Swatch and Keith Haring have a fascinating relationship that dates back to their shared come-up in '80s New York. Swatch's "Break Free" collection cements that relationship, reviving some archival artwork to seal the deal.

Swatch
Haring and Swatch's intimate bond was formed at the Swatch World Breakdance Championship in 1984, 40 years ago as of 2024. Haring was one of the judges for that event, presiding over a historic union of street art, street culture, and street style.

The "Break Free" capsule takes on three forms: "Breaks Off" (a watch directly inspired by Haring's breakdancing poster design), "Break Loose" (a striking monochromatic iteration of the design), and "Break Time" (a new iteration inspired by the Schmid and Muller-designed "Breakdance" timepieces gifted to the winners of the breakdancing competition).

"At Swatch, we’re excited to give you the time, space and freedom to BREAK FREE and express yourself fully," the company said. "It’s time to make moves!"

The Break Free watches are available from October 3 on Swatch's website and stores.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
