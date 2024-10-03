With Archival Keith Haring Artwork, Swatch "Breaks Free"

Swatch and Keith Haring have a fascinating relationship that dates back to their shared come-up in '80s New York. Swatch's "Break Free" collection cements that relationship, reviving some archival artwork to seal the deal.

Haring and Swatch's intimate bond was formed at the Swatch World Breakdance Championship in 1984, 40 years ago as of 2024. Haring was one of the judges for that event, presiding over a historic union of street art, street culture, and street style.

The "Break Free" capsule takes on three forms: "Breaks Off" (a watch directly inspired by Haring's breakdancing poster design), "Break Loose" (a striking monochromatic iteration of the design), and "Break Time" (a new iteration inspired by the Schmid and Muller-designed "Breakdance" timepieces gifted to the winners of the breakdancing competition).

"At Swatch, we’re excited to give you the time, space and freedom to BREAK FREE and express yourself fully," the company said. "It’s time to make moves!"

The Break Free watches are available from October 3 on Swatch's website and stores.