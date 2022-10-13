Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Mario Kart Takes the TAG Heuer Wheel

Written by Tayler Willson in Culture

TAG Heuer is no stranger to a collaboration. The Swiss luxury watchmaker has already teamed up with the likes of Gucci, Porsche, and Red Bull this year alone, alongside a myriad of mainline releases, the most recent of which being its new Aquaracer Professional 300 GMT.

After kicking off a partnership with Nintendo back in 2021 – a link-up that saw the release of the TAG Heuer Connected x Super Mario Limited Edition – the Swiss label has tapped the renowned plumber’s Mario Kart side hustle, for two limited-edition takes on the iconic Chronograph and Chronograph Tourbillon.

The little Italian braces TAG Heuer’s racing-dedicated collection – fittingly titled TAG Heuer Formula 1 x Mario Kart – as do various other features from the popular Nintendo game series.

The Chronograph houses a Mario Kart logo inscribed on the black polished ceramic tachymeter bezel with Super-LumiNova, the 2 o’clock pusher and crown are circled with an iconic red lacquer, while Mario’s M symbol is etched on the crown.

The Chronograph Tourbillon, on the other hand – which is limited to 250 pieces – boasts a slightly larger 45-mm case made of high-performance grade 5 titanium, the same material as the screwed-down case back which is decorated with a custom sapphire glass featuring the Mario Kart logo.

“The TAG Heuer Formula 1 x Mario Kart Limited Editions expertly mix fun gaming references that will delight fans of Mario Kart around the world, with refined and high performing timekeeping,” explained Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer.

“The spirit of the TAG Heuer Formula 1 collection was the perfect match for mechanical Mario Kart limited editions, thanks to its modern and playful personality, driven by speed and friendly competition.”

The TAG Heuer Formula 1 x Mario Kart Limited Edition collection is set to land later this month, with prices ranging from $4,300 (Chronograph) to $25,600 (Chronograph Tourbillon).

