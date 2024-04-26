Miley Cyrus Is Actually Kinda Really Good at Low-Key Style

Miley Cyrus is famously a fan of flashy fashion, often digging deep into the annals of style history for her full-glam on-stage outfits. But could Miley also be an icon of low-key style? Actually... yes.

To wit, streetstyle snaps of Miley Cyrus and mom Tish from April 25 show the singer wearing a trim grey crewneck sweater over a pair of straight-legged white-ish jeans and flat-soled black shoes.

It’s the kind of ultra-casual pairing that you see a girl in a rom-com wear after she say, accidentally drenches herself in motor oil on the side of the road and her love interest saves the day, but also lets her clean up at his house and gives her his little sister’s sweatshirt.

Except that Cyrus' look is actually quite purposefully stylish, an impressively understated and surprisingly excellent inversion of the typically outré outfits we're used to seeing her wear.

It’s so simple, so very un-fashion, and so incredibly fashion at the same time. Notice how Cyrus' just-so relaxed sweater ends at the waist of her wide, straight jeans that themselves sit only just atop her shoes.

Very purposeful, very — dare I say — chic.

Because it could be a grey sweater, it could be an archival, Tina Turner-inspired Bob Mackie for the 2024 Grammys or even vintage Paco Rabanne for a music video: Miley is wildly intentional about what she wears.

Even when it’s not luxury fashion (though it mostly, usually is), her onstage and red carpet looks are glimmery, shimmery, and often barely there.

It’s interesting that Cyrus has recently pulled out so many Rabanne looks from the ‘90s, because so much of her stage presence embodies that energy — cut-outs, glitz, and super-short skirts are all so very Miley Cyrus, too. She used to bring some of that wild child energy to her street style too, but Miley is pretty much all grown out of her shock and awe phase when she’s not performing.

Nothing says that more than her recent streetstyle looks, which are more Jennifer Lawrence than Hannah Montana.

With big sunglasses and a little black bag on her arm, somehow Miley made a classic grey crewneck and loose jeans look like the epitome of cool. Told you she knew what she was doing